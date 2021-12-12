Sunday, December 12 Overnight Forecast

Another round of record challenging warmth will develop this week, likely bringing a chance for a few strong storms to the area too.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies and chilly temperatures. Winds are expected to remain pretty light south of the interstate where the coldest overnight readings will develop. Generally, it looks like lows in the low to mid-30s south of the interstate, and mid to upper 30s to the north.

Monday will bring a return to milder weather. A combination of sunny skies and southerly winds will push temperatures into the low to mid-60s by Monday afternoon.





An unusually warm and humid air mass will move north into the area Tuesday. Clouds will come with the higher humidity and there could even be a few light showers across North Central Arkansas and South Central Missouri. It looks like enough breaks in the clouds over Southwest Missouri for temperatures to climb into the upper 60s with 70° within reach for a few spots. The record high in Springfield Tuesday is 69°, pretty close to the expected high that day.

Temperatures will remain remarkably warm Tuesday night as moisture continues to flow north into the Ozarks. Overnight lows will only be in the upper 50s and low 60s, or about 30° above normal. This will lead to record high low temperatures to be challenged Wednesday. The expected low in Springfield is around 60° with the record high low for the date at 57°. In addition to the warmth, we may see some areas of fog, mainly south of the interstate.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy Wednesday, but temperatures will still climb to near-record levels with highs in the low 70s. Springfield’s record high that day is 73°.

The combination of unusually warm and humid weather and a cold front may lead to a few strong to severe storms late Wednesday night. Currently, it looks like storms will hold off until after 9pm in our area, building in along a cold front moving in from the northwest. The overall setup suggests that hail or wind will be the primary modes.

Chillier air will build in behind the front making for a chilly Thursday. Early clouds will give way to sunny skies.

Another storm will sweep in from the west by Friday. This will cause Wednesday night’s front to lift north into the area Friday with a cold front moving in from the northwest by Friday evening. Showers are expected to move north into the area during the day, continuing into Friday night. Right now, it doesn’t look like there will be enough instability for severe weather with rain and cool temperatures expected.

A cold and quiet weekend will follow with slow clearing on Saturday with highs in the 30s. Sunday should start bright, but clouds may move in during the day with highs in the 40s.

