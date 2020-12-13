Sunday, December 12 Forecast

Time to talk about the timing of snow. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Barry, Lawrence, Newton, McDonald, Stone, and Taney Counties from 6 AM until 9 PM Sunday. Areas in the northwest and north-central Arkansas have Winter Weather Advisories through Sunday as well. This is where snow will accumulate mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces but could cause slick travel on colder road surfaces like bridges and overpasses. REMEMBER: take it slow if you are traveling Sunday and give yourself extra time if you are traveling anywhere.





Now let’s talk about snow totals. Generally, areas north of Highway 60 will see rain showers. Areas along and south of Highway 60 will see the snow showers. Generally, a dusting to maybe an inch of snow will be possible on grassy and elevated surfaces. In far southwest Missouri and northwestern Arkansas, where the Winter Weather Advisory has been issued, that is the sweet spot for accumulations over an inch. Two MAYBE three inches could be possible with heavier bands of snow.





This weak, fast-moving system will move out Sunday night and temperatures will tumble into the upper teens and lower 20’s. Because of the wet roads, some could become slick overnight into Monday morning. Take it slow for the Monday morning commute, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Monday will be sunny with temperatures in the 40’s and overnight lows in the 20’s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with the potential for some snow showers, but it is still too early to predict, timing, totals, and impacts. Regardless, it will be cold with temperatures in the 30’s.

The rest of the week looks quiet with cold conditions.