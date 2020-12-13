Sunday, December 12 Forecast

Weather

Winter Weather Advisories, cold week ahead --

Time to talk about the timing of snow. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Barry, Lawrence, Newton, McDonald, Stone, and Taney Counties from 6 AM until 9 PM Sunday. Areas in the northwest and north-central Arkansas have Winter Weather Advisories through Sunday as well. This is where snow will accumulate mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces but could cause slick travel on colder road surfaces like bridges and overpasses. REMEMBER: take it slow if you are traveling Sunday and give yourself extra time if you are traveling anywhere.

Now let’s talk about snow totals. Generally, areas north of Highway 60 will see rain showers. Areas along and south of Highway 60 will see the snow showers. Generally, a dusting to maybe an inch of snow will be possible on grassy and elevated surfaces. In far southwest Missouri and northwestern Arkansas, where the Winter Weather Advisory has been issued, that is the sweet spot for accumulations over an inch. Two MAYBE three inches could be possible with heavier bands of snow.

This weak, fast-moving system will move out Sunday night and temperatures will tumble into the upper teens and lower 20’s. Because of the wet roads, some could become slick overnight into Monday morning. Take it slow for the Monday morning commute, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Monday will be sunny with temperatures in the 40’s and overnight lows in the 20’s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with the potential for some snow showers, but it is still too early to predict, timing, totals, and impacts. Regardless, it will be cold with temperatures in the 30’s.

The rest of the week looks quiet with cold conditions.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

35°F Cloudy Feels like 30°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Mainly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Branson

37°F Cloudy Feels like 37°
Wind
2 mph N
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
32°F Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

36°F Cloudy Feels like 36°
Wind
1 mph N
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
32°F Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Rolla

34°F Cloudy Feels like 29°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

West Plains

37°F Cloudy Feels like 34°
Wind
4 mph WNW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
32°F Cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

40° / 31°
Cloudy
Cloudy 40% 40° 31°

Sunday

35° / 21°
Snow
Snow 60% 35° 21°

Monday

42° / 25°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 42° 25°

Tuesday

38° / 23°
Cloudy
Cloudy 30% 38° 23°

Wednesday

36° / 20°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 36° 20°

Thursday

44° / 30°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 44° 30°

Friday

47° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 47° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

34°

2 AM
Cloudy
2%
34°

34°

3 AM
Cloudy
2%
34°

33°

4 AM
Cloudy
2%
33°

31°

5 AM
Cloudy
4%
31°

31°

6 AM
Cloudy
4%
31°

31°

7 AM
Cloudy
5%
31°

31°

8 AM
Cloudy
19%
31°

32°

9 AM
Snow Showers
38%
32°

34°

10 AM
Snow Showers
57%
34°

35°

11 AM
Snow
69%
35°

34°

12 PM
Snow
86%
34°

35°

1 PM
Snow
88%
35°

35°

2 PM
Snow
85%
35°

34°

3 PM
Snow
73%
34°

34°

4 PM
Light Snow
65%
34°

34°

5 PM
Snow Showers
51%
34°

32°

6 PM
Cloudy
23%
32°

32°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
32°

31°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
31°

31°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
31°

30°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
30°

29°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
8%
29°

28°

12 AM
Clear
8%
28°

28°

1 AM
Clear
8%
28°

