Bundle up because cold air has crept back into the Ozarks. Last night temperatures dipped well below freezing setting the scene for a frigid start to Sunday.

For the morning hour, light Northwestlry winds will make the wind chill range from 16-22 degrees for the region. As the day progresses, feels like temperatures will only climb to the mid-30s.

With temperatures trapped in the mid-40s, today is shaping up to be the coldest day we will experience this week.

Warmer weather is set to arrive on Monday. We should bounce back into the 50s with plenty of sunshine overhead.

The majority of this week you can expect to see slightly above-average temperatures with a fair mix of sun and clouds. Rain chances are looking grim for the work week. Our best opportunity for wet weather will be this weekend.