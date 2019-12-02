Sunday, December 1 Overnight Forecast

Gradual warming trend, next rain chances

Today was a cold and gloomy day. Temperatures struggled to make it out of the 30’s with mostly cloudy skies from the same storm system that brought us rain for a few days last week. We are still stuck in the circulation of the storm. Good news: winds will start to slowly die down starting tonight and into Monday.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 20’s with feel-like temperatures in the upper teens and lower 20’s thanks to breezy winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph still possible. A few flurries will also be possible, closer to central Missouri.

Monday for your return to school and work, temperatures for the morning bus stop will be in the 20’s with wind chills in the teens so bundle up! Temperatures in the afternoon will top off in the lower 40’s with clearing skies and winds backing down. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s.

We will enter a “split flow” in the upper atmosphere. This means that moisture will be cut off closer to the Gulf of Mexico and the cold arctic air will be confined to our north. We are looking at a mostly dry and more milder rest of the week.

Tuesday, temperatures will be warmer topping off in the lower 50’s with a few clouds as a quiet cold front pushes in. This front will be dry and not impact temperatures. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s.

Wednesday will be much like Tuesday but with temperatures in the middle 50’s and overnight lows in the middle 30’s.

Thursday will be our next rain chance but this will come late in the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will be in the middle 50’s.

We stay mild and quiet into the weekend.

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

40° / 27°
Cloudy and windy
Cloudy and windy 10% 40° 27°

Monday

44° / 29°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 44° 29°

Tuesday

53° / 33°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 53° 33°

Wednesday

55° / 35°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 55° 35°

Thursday

55° / 40°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 20% 55° 40°

Friday

49° / 34°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 49° 34°

Saturday

53° / 41°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 53° 41°

32°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
32°

31°

12 AM
Cloudy
0%
31°

30°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
30°

29°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
29°

28°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
28°

28°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
28°

28°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
28°

28°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
28°

28°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
28°

28°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
28°

29°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
29°

32°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
32°

35°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
35°

38°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
38°

41°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
41°

43°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
43°

44°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
44°

43°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
43°

39°

5 PM
Clear
0%
39°

36°

6 PM
Clear
0%
36°

34°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
34°

33°

8 PM
Clear
0%
33°

32°

9 PM
Clear
0%
32°

31°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
31°

