Sunday, December 1 Forecast

Wind Advisory until 6 PM Sunday —

Sunday, temperatures will be about 20° lower than Saturday. Temperatures will only be able to top off in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will be gusting once again to 45 mph with sustained winds out of the west at 25-30 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s with a few flurries possible again mainly in our northwest counties.

Monday, winds finally calm down with more sunshine and temperatures in the low to middle 40’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be warmer in the middle 50’s with a few clouds but mostly sunny. Overnight lows will be in the 30’s.

Our next rain chance will be late Thursday into the overnight hours. As of right now, it will be rain but there is a chance for wintry mix, something we will continue to monitor.

Today's Forecast

Broken Clouds

Springfield

36°F Broken Clouds Feels like 24°
Wind
24 mph W
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 33F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph.
34°F Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 33F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
20 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

39°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
14 mph W
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
35°F Generally clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

41°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
23 mph W
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.
34°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

65° / 34°
Mostly sunny and windy
Mostly sunny and windy 40% 65° 34°

Sunday

40° / 27°
Mostly cloudy and windy
Mostly cloudy and windy 10% 40° 27°

Monday

44° / 30°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 44° 30°

Tuesday

53° / 34°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 53° 34°

Wednesday

56° / 36°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 56° 36°

Thursday

54° / 40°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 20% 54° 40°

Friday

50° / 35°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 50° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

37°

3 AM
Mostly Clear/Wind
0%
37°

34°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
34°

35°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
0%
35°

35°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
0%
35°

34°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
0%
34°

34°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
0%
34°

35°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
0%
35°

35°

10 AM
Cloudy/Wind
0%
35°

36°

11 AM
Cloudy/Wind
0%
36°

37°

12 PM
Cloudy/Wind
0%
37°

38°

1 PM
Cloudy/Wind
0%
38°

38°

2 PM
Cloudy/Wind
0%
38°

38°

3 PM
Cloudy/Wind
0%
38°

38°

4 PM
Cloudy/Wind
0%
38°

37°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
37°

35°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
35°

34°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
34°

33°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
33°

32°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
32°

31°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
31°

31°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
31°

30°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
30°

30°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
30°

30°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
30°

