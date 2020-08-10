Sunday, August 9 Overnight Forecast

Steamy, summer weather spread back in over the weekend with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s the past couple of days. Springfield hit 90° Sunday afternoon, the first time to hit 90° in two weeks. Steamy weather will stick around throughout the week, but periodic bouts of showers and thunderstorms will keep the extreme heat away.

For tonight, we’ll find warm, humid and quiet weather. Temperatures will only settle into the low to mid 70s.

A warm start to the day will give temperatures a jump start with temperatures warming quickly to near 90° by noon. Skies will become partly cloudy with temperatures warming into the low to mid 90s during the afternoon. A few spotty showers and thunderstorms will try to fire up in the afternoon heat, mainly over the Eastern Ozarks.

Thunderstorm chances will increase from the north heading into Monday evening. Storms are expected to line up along a cold front and then build south and southeast. Strong wind gusts could come with the storms as they develop south, especially closer to Central Missouri.

Storms will wind down as they build south into Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas late Monday night into early Tuesday.

The pattern will continue to offer up chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms on a daily basis through the rest of the week. A combination of a lingering frontal boundary and upper-level storm starters will contribute to scattered showers and thunderstorms at times. Temperatures will run pretty close to normal with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s and highs generally in the upper 80s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it appears that the frontal boundary may lift away from the area with hot weather and a few spotty storms Saturday.

The jet stream looks like it may carve out more of a trough across the East heading into early next week. This would send a cold front south through the area on Sunday. A chance for showers and thunderstorms would come with the front with milder weather possible by Monday.