Sunday, August 9 Overnight Forecast

Steamy, summer weather spread back in over the weekend with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s the past couple of days. Springfield hit 90° Sunday afternoon, the first time to hit 90° in two weeks. Steamy weather will stick around throughout the week, but periodic bouts of showers and thunderstorms will keep the extreme heat away.

For tonight, we’ll find warm, humid and quiet weather. Temperatures will only settle into the low to mid 70s.

A warm start to the day will give temperatures a jump start with temperatures warming quickly to near 90° by noon. Skies will become partly cloudy with temperatures warming into the low to mid 90s during the afternoon. A few spotty showers and thunderstorms will try to fire up in the afternoon heat, mainly over the Eastern Ozarks.

Thunderstorm chances will increase from the north heading into Monday evening. Storms are expected to line up along a cold front and then build south and southeast. Strong wind gusts could come with the storms as they develop south, especially closer to Central Missouri.

Storms will wind down as they build south into Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas late Monday night into early Tuesday.

The pattern will continue to offer up chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms on a daily basis through the rest of the week. A combination of a lingering frontal boundary and upper-level storm starters will contribute to scattered showers and thunderstorms at times. Temperatures will run pretty close to normal with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s and highs generally in the upper 80s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it appears that the frontal boundary may lift away from the area with hot weather and a few spotty storms Saturday.

The jet stream looks like it may carve out more of a trough across the East heading into early next week. This would send a cold front south through the area on Sunday. A chance for showers and thunderstorms would come with the front with milder weather possible by Monday.

Clear

Springfield

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
70°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
71°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
69°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
71°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph WSW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

93° / 70°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 30% 93° 70°

Tuesday

87° / 69°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 87° 69°

Wednesday

89° / 70°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 30% 89° 70°

Thursday

89° / 70°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 40% 89° 70°

Friday

89° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 89° 70°

Saturday

91° / 71°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 91° 71°

Sunday

90° / 68°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 40% 90° 68°

Hourly Forecast

75°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
75°

77°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
77°

80°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
80°

84°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
84°

87°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
87°

90°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

92°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

93°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

93°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

93°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

93°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
30%
93°

91°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
91°

88°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
30%
88°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
30%
85°

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
30%
82°

80°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
30%
80°

79°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

77°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

76°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

74°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

73°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

