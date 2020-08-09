Sunday, August 9 Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sunday will be hot and humid. Temperatures will top off in the lower to middle 90’s under mostly sunny skies. Feel-like temperatures will be near 100°. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Monday will be hot and humid again with an isolated shower or two possible. Temperatures will top off in the lower to middle 90’s under mostly sunny skies. This will be our transition day. Our area of high pressure (hot, summer-time heat) will start to get chipped away and open the door to more rain chances. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Our wet pattern returns for much of next week with rain chances every day until next weekend.

This will also keep our temperatures in the middle to upper 80’s through the end of next week. This will also bring the chance for some flooding concerns by the end of the week with rounds of showers and storms expected.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield

77°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
73°F A few passing clouds. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Branson

81°F Broken Clouds Feels like 85°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
75°F Clear skies. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

80°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
75°F Clear skies. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

77°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
76°F A few passing clouds. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
74°F A few passing clouds. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

95° / 73°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 95° 73°

Monday

95° / 72°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 30% 95° 72°

Tuesday

87° / 70°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 87° 70°

Wednesday

88° / 70°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 40% 88° 70°

Thursday

88° / 71°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 88° 71°

Friday

89° / 70°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 50% 89° 70°

Saturday

90° / 70°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 90° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

82°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

85°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

90°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

92°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

93°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

93°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

91°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

89°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
89°

86°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

84°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
84°

82°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
82°

80°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
80°

80°

12 AM
Clear
10%
80°

79°

1 AM
Clear
10%
79°

78°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
78°

77°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

77°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

76°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

76°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

75°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
75°

78°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
78°

82°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
82°

Trending Stories