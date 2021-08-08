Sunday, August 8 Overnight Forecast

Scattered storms impacted parts of the Ozarks Sunday, especially near I-44. There were some stronger wind gusts in the strongest storms with a bit of wind damage reported near Doolittle, MO, earlier Sunday afternoon. Storms have persisted over Wright and Texas Counties into this evening, but have remained sub severe.

A risk for scattered storms will continue overnight into early Monday with a few different weather ingredients keeping storm chances alive. Areas along I-44 south to Hwy. 60 will tend to be the more favored area for any additional showers and thunderstorms overnight.





Hot weather will take more hold of the area Monday into Tuesday. A Heat Advisory has been posted for Southern Missouri for Monday afternoon into the evening with a combination of high humidity and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s driving heat indices over 100°.





There will be a chance for some additional shower and thunderstorm activity Monday, mainly during the afternoon. Areas east of Hwy. 65 will stand a better chance of seeing any rain on Monday.

The Tuesday through Thursday stretch looks hot and humid. Lows will be in the 70s with highs in the mid 90s on a daily basis. Heat indices will remain above 100° each day and there will be little if any relief from pop-up showers or storms with rain chances remaining low.

This will change on Friday as a trough deepens across the Eastern U.S. This will push a cold front through Friday bringing a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms to the Ozarks. This will also usher in slightly cooler and less humid conditions just in time for the weekend.

