Sunday, August 8 Overnight Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

88° / 72°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 36% 88° 72°

Monday

91° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 91° 74°

Tuesday

94° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 13% 94° 74°

Wednesday

94° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 94° 73°

Thursday

94° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 94° 72°

Friday

90° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 90° 67°

Saturday

87° / 63°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 17% 87° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
79°

79°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
79°

75°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
75°

75°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
75°

74°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
74°

73°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
73°

73°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
73°

75°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
75°

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
78°

81°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

84°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
84°

86°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
86°

88°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
88°

90°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
90°

90°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
90°

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
90°

90°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
90°

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
89°

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
87°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
83°

81°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
81°

Scattered storms impacted parts of the Ozarks Sunday, especially near I-44. There were some stronger wind gusts in the strongest storms with a bit of wind damage reported near Doolittle, MO, earlier Sunday afternoon. Storms have persisted over Wright and Texas Counties into this evening, but have remained sub severe.

A risk for scattered storms will continue overnight into early Monday with a few different weather ingredients keeping storm chances alive. Areas along I-44 south to Hwy. 60 will tend to be the more favored area for any additional showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Hot weather will take more hold of the area Monday into Tuesday. A Heat Advisory has been posted for Southern Missouri for Monday afternoon into the evening with a combination of high humidity and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s driving heat indices over 100°.

There will be a chance for some additional shower and thunderstorm activity Monday, mainly during the afternoon. Areas east of Hwy. 65 will stand a better chance of seeing any rain on Monday.

The Tuesday through Thursday stretch looks hot and humid. Lows will be in the 70s with highs in the mid 90s on a daily basis. Heat indices will remain above 100° each day and there will be little if any relief from pop-up showers or storms with rain chances remaining low.

This will change on Friday as a trough deepens across the Eastern U.S. This will push a cold front through Friday bringing a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms to the Ozarks. This will also usher in slightly cooler and less humid conditions just in time for the weekend.

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

81°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 86°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
72°F Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
48%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Partly Cloudy

Branson

81°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 87°
Wind
2 mph SSE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
74°F Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
41%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

77°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
74°F Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
35%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

71°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
70°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
79%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

West Plains

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
73°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
42%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

