Sunday, August 30 Overnight Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We had a few showers through the day today, dropped a little bit of rain, and moved on. We are left with mostly cloudy skies. More rain chances are on the way.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s with a few showers possible. Fog is also possible tonight.

Monday, a line of showers and storms will move in, bringing a chance of severe weather, especially in southwest Missouri and northern Arkansas. IF any become strong to severe, damaging winds and large hail would be the primary threats. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 80’s.

The atmosphere is soaked with moisture. This means any storms that do pop could drop several inches of rain very quickly. So, flooding will become a concern as more rounds of showers and storms are expected.

Tuesday into Wednesday, more rounds of showers and storms are expected. This rain will help with our drought conditions a lot. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Thursday into Sunday are trending cool with temperatures in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s with overnight lows in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. Rain chances start to uptick again by Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
68°F Variable clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
70°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
69°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
69°F Foggy this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

80° / 68°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 70% 80° 68°

Monday

86° / 69°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 40% 86° 69°

Tuesday

80° / 67°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 80° 67°

Wednesday

81° / 65°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 81° 65°

Thursday

83° / 62°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 83° 62°

Friday

81° / 60°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 81° 60°

Saturday

83° / 61°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 83° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

72°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
71°

71°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
71°

71°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
71°

71°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
71°

70°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
70°

71°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
71°

73°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
73°

76°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
76°

76°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
76°

75°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
75°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

81°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

83°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

84°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

85°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

85°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

83°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

79°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

77°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

75°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

Trending Stories