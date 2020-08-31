Sunday, August 30 Overnight Forecast

We had a few showers through the day today, dropped a little bit of rain, and moved on. We are left with mostly cloudy skies. More rain chances are on the way.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s with a few showers possible. Fog is also possible tonight.

Monday, a line of showers and storms will move in, bringing a chance of severe weather, especially in southwest Missouri and northern Arkansas. IF any become strong to severe, damaging winds and large hail would be the primary threats. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 80’s.

The atmosphere is soaked with moisture. This means any storms that do pop could drop several inches of rain very quickly. So, flooding will become a concern as more rounds of showers and storms are expected.

Tuesday into Wednesday, more rounds of showers and storms are expected. This rain will help with our drought conditions a lot. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.







Thursday into Sunday are trending cool with temperatures in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s with overnight lows in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. Rain chances start to uptick again by Sunday.