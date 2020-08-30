Sunday, August 30 Forecast

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for northern Arkansas until 7 AM Sunday morning. Several inches of rain are possible as we head into tomorrow morning. As always, turn around, don’t drown.

That front will stall near the state line and will act as a magnet for rounds of showers and storms into mid-week.

Sunday will bring a chance for shower and storms. One or two could become strong to severe especially in northern Arkansas, closer to the cold front. Temperatures will also be cooler, only topping off in the lower 80’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s.

Monday into Wednesday, rounds of showers and storms are expected. With multiple rounds, flooding will become a concern by the middle of the week. This rain will help our drought conditions tremendously. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s. Models are trending cooler into the end of next week and into the weekend.

Overcast

Springfield

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low around 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
68°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low around 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
69°F Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then mostly cloudy overnight with heavy thunderstorms becoming likely. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
68°F Isolated thunderstorms early, then mostly cloudy overnight with heavy thunderstorms becoming likely. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
63°F Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
68°F Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

80° / 68°
A few showers developing late
A few showers developing late 40% 80° 68°

Sunday

80° / 68°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 70% 80° 68°

Monday

85° / 69°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 40% 85° 69°

Tuesday

80° / 67°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 80° 67°

Wednesday

81° / 65°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 40% 81° 65°

Thursday

83° / 60°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 20% 83° 60°

Friday

81° / 60°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 81° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

1 AM
Showers
40%
69°

68°

2 AM
Showers
40%
68°

68°

3 AM
Few Showers
30%
68°

67°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
67°

66°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
66°

67°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

69°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

71°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

72°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
72°

73°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

76°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

77°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

78°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

79°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

79°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

75°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

73°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

