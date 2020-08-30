Sunday, August 30 Forecast

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for northern Arkansas until 7 AM Sunday morning. Several inches of rain are possible as we head into tomorrow morning. As always, turn around, don’t drown.







That front will stall near the state line and will act as a magnet for rounds of showers and storms into mid-week.

Sunday will bring a chance for shower and storms. One or two could become strong to severe especially in northern Arkansas, closer to the cold front. Temperatures will also be cooler, only topping off in the lower 80’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s.







Monday into Wednesday, rounds of showers and storms are expected. With multiple rounds, flooding will become a concern by the middle of the week. This rain will help our drought conditions tremendously. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s. Models are trending cooler into the end of next week and into the weekend.