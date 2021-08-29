Sunday, August 29 Overnight Forecast

Spotty showers and thunderstorms dotted the landscape Sunday afternoon. The rain and cloud cover was nice to see and it also helped break the streak of 90° days that had been going since the Sunday before.

We’ll start the new work week on similar footing with partly sunny skies and widely scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s.





The pattern will once again begin to dry out Tuesday. There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms again Tuesday, but mainly north of Hwy. 60. Afternoon highs will again climb into the mid to upper 80s.

The remnants of Hurricane Ida will be passing well east of the area on Tuesday, but it may provide some gustier winds over Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas where winds could gust up to 30 mph.

The big impact of Hurricane Ida will be to draw dry air south and southwest across the Eastern U.S. Drier air will begin to arrive in the Ozarks on Wednesday. The summer ridge will also be strengthening over the region at the same time. This will make for a dry pattern Wednesday into the weekend, but one that’s not humid.

The mornings will be pleasant during the second half of the week with bright and warm afternoons. High temperatures will generally be in the upper 80s. The afternoon heat will intensify heading into the weekend with highs back in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday.