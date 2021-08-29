Sunday, August 29 Overnight Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

90° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 90° 71°

Monday

88° / 67°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 40% 88° 67°

Tuesday

87° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 87° 68°

Wednesday

88° / 64°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 88° 64°

Thursday

87° / 64°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 87° 64°

Friday

89° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 89° 65°

Saturday

91° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 91° 68°

Hourly Forecast

74°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

74°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

74°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

73°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

72°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
72°

72°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
72°

72°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
72°

74°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

77°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
79°

82°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
82°

84°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
84°

85°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
85°

83°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
83°

84°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
84°

85°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
85°

85°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
85°

82°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
82°

81°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
81°

79°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
23%
79°

77°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
77°

75°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
14%
75°

75°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
12%
75°

Spotty showers and thunderstorms dotted the landscape Sunday afternoon. The rain and cloud cover was nice to see and it also helped break the streak of 90° days that had been going since the Sunday before.

We’ll start the new work week on similar footing with partly sunny skies and widely scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s.

The pattern will once again begin to dry out Tuesday. There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms again Tuesday, but mainly north of Hwy. 60. Afternoon highs will again climb into the mid to upper 80s.

The remnants of Hurricane Ida will be passing well east of the area on Tuesday, but it may provide some gustier winds over Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas where winds could gust up to 30 mph.

The big impact of Hurricane Ida will be to draw dry air south and southwest across the Eastern U.S. Drier air will begin to arrive in the Ozarks on Wednesday. The summer ridge will also be strengthening over the region at the same time. This will make for a dry pattern Wednesday into the weekend, but one that’s not humid.

The mornings will be pleasant during the second half of the week with bright and warm afternoons. High temperatures will generally be in the upper 80s. The afternoon heat will intensify heading into the weekend with highs back in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Clear

Springfield Mo

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low around 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
71°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low around 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
2 mph NNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
1 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F A few passing clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
23%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

