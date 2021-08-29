Sunday, August 29 Morning Forecast

Saturday

92° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 92° 71°

Sunday

90° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 90° 71°

Monday

87° / 69°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 40% 87° 69°

Tuesday

88° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 88° 67°

Wednesday

87° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 87° 66°

Thursday

88° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 88° 66°

Friday

90° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 90° 65°

79°

1 AM
Clear
2%
79°

77°

2 AM
Clear
2%
77°

76°

3 AM
Clear
2%
76°

75°

4 AM
Clear
2%
75°

74°

5 AM
Clear
2%
74°

73°

6 AM
Clear
3%
73°

71°

7 AM
Sunny
5%
71°

75°

8 AM
Sunny
8%
75°

79°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
79°

82°

10 AM
Sunny
19%
82°

85°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

86°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
86°

88°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
88°

86°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
86°

90°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
90°

86°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
86°

86°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
86°

85°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
85°

83°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
83°

80°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

79°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

78°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
77°

76°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
76°

Temperatures will rebound to the 90s today with a few chances for showers. Humidity levels look to decrease mid-next week with some comfy dew points in the 50s/60s welcoming the Ozarks Wednesday.

As the summer is starting to slow day, the lake forecast is going to be warm all weekend with mostly sunny skies. Sunday, there will be a better chance for some afternoon showers and storms. Don’t forget the sunscreen if you are going to hang out outside, as the UV Index will be an 8.5.

The heatwave will start to deflate as a cold front comes through, bringing slightly cooler temperatures and rain chances. Today, temperatures will slightly be cooler with those chances for afternoon showers and storms. The best chance for storms and rain showers Sunday will be along I-44 and south. Monday, the chances for showers are greater along I-44 and north.

Tropical Storm Ida will be moving onshore Sunday in Lousiana, continuing up through Mississippi and Tennessee. The Ozarks will only see the minimal impacts with this storm. Ida will bring cloud cover, which will bring cooler temperatures down and a chance for spotty showers, mainly in the east.

By the end of next week, another ridge builds into the Ozarks, allowing for a hot holiday weekend!

Clear

Springfield Mo

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low around 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low around 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F A clear sky. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F A clear sky. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

