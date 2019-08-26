Breaking News
Sunday, August 25 Overnight Forecast

Weather

Storm Chances Monday Evening, Severe Weather Possible —

A line of showers and storms came through today, knocked our temperatures down briefly before rebounding back into the 70’s. We topped off in the upper 70’s across most of Missouri with 80’s closer to the state line. Overnight tonight a few showers are possible with patchy fog developing, especially east of Highway 65 where clouds will be faster to clear out. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Let’s talk about Monday. We will start off the day quiet with a mix of sun and clouds. The more sunshine we see, the unstable the air will become. A cold front will push through around dinner time from northwest to southeast. The more unstable the airmass becomes from the sunshine, the more fuel showers and storms will have to feed off of.

All modes of severe weather are possible: heavy rain, flash flooding, large hail, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out (the threat is low but not zero).

This line will move through the overnight hours, taking clouds with it. By morning, the line will be out of the Ozarks. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s with overnight lows in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Tuesday, skies will clear out through the morning making for sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s with overnight lows dropping into the lower 60’s, open-window weather!

Wednesday and Thursday will be gorgeous! Temperatures will top off in the lower to middle 80’s with overnight lows in the lower 60’s.

Friday into the weekend begins to look unsettled with rain chances returning to the forecast.

Mostly Cloudy

Springfield

72°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
69°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Light Rain

Branson

73°F Light Rain Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
69°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Harrison

72°F Fair Feels like 72°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
69°F Mostly Clear
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

° / 70°
% ° 70°

Monday

90° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 90° 65°

Tuesday

81° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 81° 60°

Wednesday

81° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 81° 60°

Thursday

84° / 64°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 84° 64°

Friday

85° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 85° 66°

Saturday

78° / 64°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 78° 64°

Hourly Forecast

72°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

72°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

71°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
71°

71°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
71°

71°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
71°

71°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
71°

71°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
71°

71°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
71°

72°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
72°

73°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
73°

77°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
77°

81°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
81°

83°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
83°

85°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
85°

86°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
23%
86°

87°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
87°

88°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

88°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
88°

87°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
87°

85°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
85°

82°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
82%
82°

74°

9 PM
Strong Storms
80%
74°

