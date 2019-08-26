Sunday, August 25 Overnight Forecast

Storm Chances Monday Evening, Severe Weather Possible —

A line of showers and storms came through today, knocked our temperatures down briefly before rebounding back into the 70’s. We topped off in the upper 70’s across most of Missouri with 80’s closer to the state line. Overnight tonight a few showers are possible with patchy fog developing, especially east of Highway 65 where clouds will be faster to clear out. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Let’s talk about Monday. We will start off the day quiet with a mix of sun and clouds. The more sunshine we see, the unstable the air will become. A cold front will push through around dinner time from northwest to southeast. The more unstable the airmass becomes from the sunshine, the more fuel showers and storms will have to feed off of.

All modes of severe weather are possible: heavy rain, flash flooding, large hail, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out (the threat is low but not zero).





This line will move through the overnight hours, taking clouds with it. By morning, the line will be out of the Ozarks. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s with overnight lows in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Tuesday, skies will clear out through the morning making for sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s with overnight lows dropping into the lower 60’s, open-window weather!

Wednesday and Thursday will be gorgeous! Temperatures will top off in the lower to middle 80’s with overnight lows in the lower 60’s.

Friday into the weekend begins to look unsettled with rain chances returning to the forecast.