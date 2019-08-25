Sunday, August 25 Forecast

Shower chances continue, cool week ahead —

The same front that has been the trigger for showers and storms will finally push out of the Ozarks. A storm complex out of Kansas and Nebraska will push in during the morning hours of the day Sunday. This system will weaken as it pushes in but will be the trigger for redeveloping showers and storms during the day. Not everyone will see rain and the day will not be a complete washout. A few storms could be strong to severe during the afternoon with flooding and frequent lightning being the main concerns. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 70’s with overnight lows dropping into the upper 60’s.





With the already saturated ground and aggravated rivers and creeks, flooding will continue to be a concern. As always, never walk, swim, or play in the floodwaters, and remember to turn around, don’t drown.

Monday into Tuesday, another front will push through that will bring us another chance of showers and storms, keeping temperatures in the 80’s.

We will finally dry out by the middle of next week with unseasonally cool conditions for the end of the workweek.