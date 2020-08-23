Sunday, August 23 Forecast

The August heat has returned! It was hot yesterday with temperatures topping off in the lower 90’s under mostly sunny skies. The heat and humidity stick around for much of next week, but there is rain in the forecast!!!

Sunday, we will continue our gradual warming trend with temperatures topping off in the lower 90’s. The humidity makes a return Sunday under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s.

Monday into Wednesday temperatures will top off in the lower to middle 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the upper 90’s and lower 100’s. You can also expect plenty of sunshine each day. Clouds will start to increase on Wednesday as two tropical systems approach the Gulf Coast. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.







After that, the forecast gets tricky. There are two tropical systems in the Atlantic that need to be monitored as we head into next week. Both system are forecasted to reach the Gulf of Mexico by next week and make landfall either Monday or Wednesday on the gulf coast. Why is this important? Well, one system’s remnants could reach the Ozarks as early as Thursday into the weekend. That would bring heavy rainfall and concerns of flooding. It’s tricky because the systems are so far out and we are still several days out, so things could change. Both systems are forecasted to become hurricanes some time at the beginning of next week. As always, we will keep you updated as time goes on.