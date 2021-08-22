Sunday, August 22 Overnight Forecast

Hot weather will be the main story this week as a summer ridge sets up over the area. A Heat Advisory has been posted for the area for Monday through Thursday evening.

For tonight, a weak warm front will lift north through the area. Humid air pooled near the front will make for a warm night across the area with lows in the low to mid-70s.

The front will be north of the area by Monday with southwest winds and hot conditions. Skies will be mostly sunny west to partly cloudy east where a few spotty afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will develop. High temperatures will range from the mid-90s west to low to mid-90s east. Heat index values will be in the 100 to 105° range.





The summer ridge will dominate the pattern through Thursday. This will tend to stifle any shower or thunderstorm chances. It will also keep afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values topping 100° on a daily basis.

The summer ridge will begin breaking down Friday into this weekend. This will allow an uptick in rain chances, but the activity will remain spotty at best through the weekend. Hot temperatures will continue through Sunday but will be a few degrees cooler than earlier in the week with highs generally in the low 90s.

The pattern doesn’t offer up any major cooldowns as we approach the beginning of September. But, a front may get close enough to the area to boost rain chances heading into early next week. This should help to temper the heat a bit.