Sunday, August 22 Overnight Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

81° / 73°
Clear
Clear 0% 81° 73°

Monday

95° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 95° 73°

Tuesday

96° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 96° 73°

Wednesday

96° / 73°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 20% 96° 73°

Thursday

95° / 73°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 20% 95° 73°

Friday

93° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 93° 72°

Saturday

91° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 17% 91° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

1 AM
Clear
2%
81°

79°

2 AM
Clear
2%
79°

79°

3 AM
Clear
2%
79°

76°

4 AM
Clear
3%
76°

75°

5 AM
Clear
3%
75°

75°

6 AM
Clear
3%
75°

74°

7 AM
Sunny
4%
74°

77°

8 AM
Sunny
6%
77°

82°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
82°

85°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
85°

89°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
89°

91°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

93°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

94°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
94°

94°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
94°

95°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
4%
95°

94°

5 PM
Sunny
3%
94°

92°

6 PM
Sunny
2%
92°

90°

7 PM
Sunny
2%
90°

86°

8 PM
Clear
3%
86°

83°

9 PM
Clear
4%
83°

82°

10 PM
Clear
4%
82°

80°

11 PM
Clear
3%
80°

79°

12 AM
Clear
4%
79°

Hot weather will be the main story this week as a summer ridge sets up over the area. A Heat Advisory has been posted for the area for Monday through Thursday evening.

For tonight, a weak warm front will lift north through the area. Humid air pooled near the front will make for a warm night across the area with lows in the low to mid-70s.

The front will be north of the area by Monday with southwest winds and hot conditions. Skies will be mostly sunny west to partly cloudy east where a few spotty afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will develop. High temperatures will range from the mid-90s west to low to mid-90s east. Heat index values will be in the 100 to 105° range.

The summer ridge will dominate the pattern through Thursday. This will tend to stifle any shower or thunderstorm chances. It will also keep afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values topping 100° on a daily basis.

The summer ridge will begin breaking down Friday into this weekend. This will allow an uptick in rain chances, but the activity will remain spotty at best through the weekend. Hot temperatures will continue through Sunday but will be a few degrees cooler than earlier in the week with highs generally in the low 90s.

The pattern doesn’t offer up any major cooldowns as we approach the beginning of September. But, a front may get close enough to the area to boost rain chances heading into early next week. This should help to temper the heat a bit.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

Clear

Springfield Mo

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Partly cloudy. Low near 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Branson

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
73°F Mainly clear skies. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Harrison

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Rolla

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Generally clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

West Plains

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
73°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

