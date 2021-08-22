Sunday, August 22 Morning Forecast

A cold front came through last night bringing the Ozarks some much-needed rain. The line that came through dumped around 5 inches in the northwestern counties and slowly lost the moisture, but most areas received an inch. The rain and the front helped keep things a bit cooler today. Unfortunately, that will not be the case tomorrow and next week.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to the upper 60s low 70s with partly cloudy skies.

A warm front sweeps through tomorrow, increasing the temperatures, and it will help the ridge build, which will stick around this week. The heatwave will be felt as early as tomorrow, but the real heat will be on for the beginning of next week and throughout the week. Temperatures will remain in the 90s for the next seven days, with little relief in sight.

Sunday, a slight chance for isolated storms will stick around with temperatures in the 90s. If you are heading to the lake, make sure to have a phone handy in case of a pop-up storm. Temperatures will make you want to get in the water. Partly sunny skies Saturday with mostly sunny skies to close out the weekend.