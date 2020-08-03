Sunday, August 2 Overnight Forecast

We saw a few scattered showers and storms throughout the day today. Those will be gone by midnight leaving behind a few clouds.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 60’s with a few clouds and maybe a shower or two.

Monday, to start the workweek, temperatures will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s, mild for this time of year. Our average for this time of year is 90°. There will be a chance of an isolated shower or two in the afternoon. Otherwise, dry and comfortable with dewpoints in the 50’s and 60’s! Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 50’s, open-window weather!







Tuesday will be nice with temperatures in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s again. You can expect comfortable conditions with dewpoints in the upper 50’s! A few clouds will also be around. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s.

Wednesday will be another nice day with temperatures in the lower 80’s and overnight lows in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. A few clouds will be around as well.

Thursday will be a transition day. Temperatures will be in the middle and upper 80’s with a few clouds. Then showers will move in overnight making for a wet weekend. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s.

Friday into the weekend will be wet with temperatures in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. By Sunday, we will see plenty of sunshine with hot and humid conditions once again.