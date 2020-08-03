Sunday, August 2 Overnight Forecast

Mild stretch continues, rain chances by the weekend --

We saw a few scattered showers and storms throughout the day today. Those will be gone by midnight leaving behind a few clouds.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 60’s with a few clouds and maybe a shower or two.

Monday, to start the workweek, temperatures will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s, mild for this time of year. Our average for this time of year is 90°. There will be a chance of an isolated shower or two in the afternoon. Otherwise, dry and comfortable with dewpoints in the 50’s and 60’s! Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 50’s, open-window weather!

Tuesday will be nice with temperatures in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s again. You can expect comfortable conditions with dewpoints in the upper 50’s! A few clouds will also be around. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s.

Wednesday will be another nice day with temperatures in the lower 80’s and overnight lows in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. A few clouds will be around as well.

Thursday will be a transition day. Temperatures will be in the middle and upper 80’s with a few clouds. Then showers will move in overnight making for a wet weekend. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s.

Friday into the weekend will be wet with temperatures in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. By Sunday, we will see plenty of sunshine with hot and humid conditions once again.

Scattered Clouds

Springfield

74°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 74°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
63°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Harrison

67°F Broken Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
62°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Few Clouds

Rolla

64°F Few Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
64°F Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

West Plains

66°F Broken Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
65°F Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

82° / 63°
Chance of late night showers
Chance of late night showers 40% 82° 63°

Monday

79° / 58°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 79° 58°

Tuesday

80° / 59°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 80° 59°

Wednesday

82° / 63°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 82° 63°

Thursday

85° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 85° 67°

Friday

87° / 71°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 87° 71°

Saturday

90° / 70°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 60% 90° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
73°

71°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
71°

70°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
70°

66°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

65°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

64°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

64°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
64°

64°

5 AM
Few Showers
30%
64°

64°

6 AM
Showers
40%
64°

64°

7 AM
Showers
40%
64°

65°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
65°

67°

9 AM
Few Showers
30%
67°

68°

10 AM
Few Showers
30%
68°

69°

11 AM
Few Showers
30%
69°

71°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

74°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

75°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

76°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

76°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

76°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

75°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

74°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

71°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

68°

9 PM
Clear
10%
68°

