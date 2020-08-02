Sunday, August 2 Forecast

Let’s talk about July. It was a hot and humid start to the month with a few 80’s sprinkled in there. We cooled off A LOT by the end of the month. We were about 1° below average for the month. It was also a dry month. The rain we had this week helped a lot but we were still about an inch below normal for the month.





Sunday, a chance of shower and storms are possible during the afternoon hours. Not looking at a washout day, just keep the umbrella handy. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.







Monday into Wednesday will be beautiful! Temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s each day with just a few clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s, open window weather!

Rain chances return by the end of the week as we become more unsettled. Temperatures will start creeping up into the upper 80’s by the weekend.