Sunday, August 2 Forecast

Let’s talk about July. It was a hot and humid start to the month with a few 80’s sprinkled in there. We cooled off A LOT by the end of the month. We were about 1° below average for the month. It was also a dry month. The rain we had this week helped a lot but we were still about an inch below normal for the month.

Sunday, a chance of shower and storms are possible during the afternoon hours. Not looking at a washout day, just keep the umbrella handy. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.

Monday into Wednesday will be beautiful! Temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s each day with just a few clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s, open window weather!

Rain chances return by the end of the week as we become more unsettled. Temperatures will start creeping up into the upper 80’s by the weekend.

Clear

Springfield

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F A few passing clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
62°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Generally clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

81° / 63°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 81° 63°

Sunday

82° / 62°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 82° 62°

Monday

79° / 58°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 79° 58°

Tuesday

80° / 58°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 80° 58°

Wednesday

82° / 63°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 82° 63°

Thursday

83° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 83° 66°

Friday

87° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 87° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
66°

65°

2 AM
Clear
10%
65°

64°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
64°

65°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

64°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

64°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

65°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

68°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

71°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

75°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

77°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

78°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

79°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

79°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

80°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

78°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
76°

74°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

71°

9 PM
Clear
20%
71°

69°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
69°

68°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

67°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
67°

