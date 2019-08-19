Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Sunday, August 18 Overnight Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A bout of hotter and drier weather to start the week, but it won’t be completely rain free. Tonight looks mostly clear to partly cloudy and warm with temperatures settling into the low to mid-70s. There will be a shot at some isolated shower activity by sunrise over Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas.

The threat of showers will be limited and will shift off to the west by afternoon. Sunshine and southwest winds will send temperatures soaring by afternoon with low to mid-90s common. Heat index values will top out near 105°. A few spotty showers and thunderstorms will likely fire up in the afternoon heat over South Central Missouri and North Central Arkansas.

FORECAST PATTERN FOR MONDAY AFTERNOON

The core of a summer ridge will continue to hold sway over the area on Tuesday with afternoon temperatures in the mid-90s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out to the east, but most areas will stay dry.

The summer ridge will begin to retreat back into the Southwestern U.S. This will allow a cool front to push south into the area by Wednesday, triggering showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures look hot, but rain and clouds will dictate how warm we get Wednesday afternoon.

FORECAST PATTERN BY THURSDAY

The front will stall just south and southwest of the Ozarks, putting us in a pattern we’ve seen over recent weeks. There will likely be a chance for showers and thunderstorms each day Thursday into the weekend. This along with cloud cover will help knock afternoon highs back into the 80s. The threat of some heavier rain may come together, but it will likely tend to stay focused closer to the front, and that may remain more to the west and southwest where the higher rain chances will be.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Fair

Springfield

78°F Fair Feels like 80°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
74°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Branson

81°F Cloudy Feels like 84°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
75°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
1 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Harrison

77°F Cloudy Feels like 78°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
73°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

° / 73°
% ° 73°

Monday

93° / 75°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 93° 75°

Tuesday

94° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 94° 73°

Wednesday

89° / 70°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 89° 70°

Thursday

80° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 80° 68°

Friday

81° / 67°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 81° 67°

Saturday

81° / 67°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 50% 81° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

77°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

77°

3 AM
Clear
0%
77°

76°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
76°

75°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
11%
75°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
75°

75°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
24%
75°

77°

8 AM
Sunny
23%
77°

80°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
17%
80°

82°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
14%
82°

85°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
9%
85°

88°

12 PM
Sunny
7%
88°

89°

1 PM
Sunny
8%
89°

90°

2 PM
Sunny
11%
90°

91°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
12%
91°

92°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
92°

91°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
91°

90°

6 PM
Sunny
1%
90°

89°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
15%
89°

86°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
15%
86°

83°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
15%
83°

82°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
15%
82°

80°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
15%
80°