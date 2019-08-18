Breaking News
Sunday, August 18 Forecast

Weather

Rain Chances Sunday, Heat & Humidity Return —

Sunday, scattered showers and storms will be likely. There is a slight risk of severe weather during the day. Large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain will be the primary threats for strong to severe storms, mainly along and west of Highway 65. Temperatures will be tricky, given the rain chances. They will vary in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s, based on who gets to see more sunshine. Here in Springfield, I think we will hover right around 90 degrees. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

An area of hot and humid air will move into the Ozarks from the south, making for a steamy start to the week.

Monday and Tuesday will both be hot and humid. Temperatures will top off in the lower to middle 90’s with feel-like temperatures in the triple digits. While heat alerts have not been issued yet, there is a chance that they will be for both days. Overnight lows will drop into the lower and middle 70’s.

As we have seen all summer season, the heatwave will not last. A front will push through Wednesday and linger around through the end of the week.

Temperatures will be cooler, in the middle 80’s, with a chance of showers and storms each day.

Fair

Springfield

80°F Fair Feels like 83°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
72°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Branson

77°F Fair Feels like 79°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
75°F Clear
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Harrison

77°F Fair Feels like 79°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
73°F Clear
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

° / 73°
% ° 73°

Sunday

89° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 89° 73°

Monday

93° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 93° 75°

Tuesday

96° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 96° 74°

Wednesday

90° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 90° 70°

Thursday

82° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 82° 69°

Friday

81° / 66°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 81° 66°

Hourly Forecast

80°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
15%
80°

79°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
15%
79°

79°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
15%
79°

78°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

77°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
77°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
75°

74°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

75°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

77°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
77°

77°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
77°

76°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
76°

79°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
79°

81°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
81°

84°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
84°

86°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
86°

88°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
88°

84°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
84°

84°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
23%
84°

83°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
83°

81°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

79°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
79°

78°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
78°

77°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
77°

77°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
77°