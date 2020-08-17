Sunday, August 16 Overnight Forecast

A cold front that moved through the area on Saturday set the stage for a great second half of the weekend. We kicked the day off with morning lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Sunny skies and low humidity made for a great day to be outside despite the warm afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s. Sunday’s weather was a preview of the weather to come throughout the week.

For tonight, we’ll find mainly clear skies and quiet conditions. Temperatures will be pleasantly cool again overnight.

We’ll kick off the week with warm temperatures and mostly sunny skies. Humidity levels will remain low through most of the day with an uptick toward late afternoon as a cold front cruises south through the area. There may be just enough moisture near the front to trigger a few isolated late afternoon shower or thunderstorms.

Another round of mild, dry air will spill south into the area behind the front setting the stage for very quiet and mild conditions through Thursday. Morning temperatures will be pleasantly cool with comfortably warm afternoons.

Hotter temperatures develop again as we close out the week and head into the weekend. Humidity levels will remain unusually low, keeping morning lows fairly pleasant. Afternoon temperatures will be hot with highs near 90° Friday and in the low 90s over the weekend. Rain chances will remain low through the weekend. The overall pattern through the end of the month will remain on the dry side.