Sunday, August 16 Forecast

Sunday will be the better half of the weekend. It will be noticeably less humid with temperatures in the middle to upper 80’s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.

Monday will be a bit warmer with temperatures again in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s but still with low humidity levels. A reinforcement of cool air will move in from the north for the rest of the week. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60’s.

Tuesday will be so nice with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the lower to middle 80’s. Dewpoints will remain in the 50’s, making for a pleasant afternoon! Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60’s.

For the rest of the week, temperatures will top off in the middle 80’s with sunny skies during the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s to lower to middle 60’s under mostly starry skies. Overall, a quiet, below-average week ahead. Little to no rain chances are expected, which is not great for our drought conditions.

Clear

Springfield

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Branson

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
66°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Harrison

75°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 75°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F Mainly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
66°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

90° / 64°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 90° 64°

Sunday

86° / 64°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 86° 64°

Monday

89° / 64°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 89° 64°

Tuesday

84° / 62°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 84° 62°

Wednesday

85° / 62°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 85° 62°

Thursday

85° / 64°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 85° 64°

Friday

87° / 65°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 87° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

1 AM
Clear
10%
69°

68°

2 AM
Clear
10%
68°

66°

3 AM
Clear
10%
66°

66°

4 AM
Clear
10%
66°

64°

5 AM
Clear
10%
64°

64°

6 AM
Clear
10%
64°

63°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
63°

66°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
66°

71°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
71°

75°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
75°

78°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

81°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

83°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

84°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

85°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

85°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

85°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

85°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

82°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

78°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

75°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
75°

72°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
72°

70°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
70°

69°

12 AM
Clear
0%
69°

