Sunday, August 15 Overnight Forecast

What a nice weekend it’s been. Lows this morning were definitely more comfortable with temperatures slipping into the low to mid-60s. Areas around Rolla, MO, enjoyed morning lows in the upper 50s. The comfy cool morning was followed by a comfortably warm afternoon with sunshine pushing temperatures into the mid-80s. The best part was the overall lack of humidity. We’ll enjoy this into Monday before a more normal version of summer returns.

For tonight, we’ll find mainly clear skies and temperatures falling into the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Monday will offer up another round of quiet and comfortably warm weather. Humidity levels will remain on the low side with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. The only area that might see a few pop-up afternoon showers would be west of Hwy. 65.





The atmosphere will be moistening back up Tuesday into Wednesday. This will bring a noticeable uptick in humidity to the area and an uptick in cloud cover and rain chances. Showers will remain isolated Tuesday afternoon but will be more widespread by Wednesday afternoon.

The pattern into the weekend doesn’t offer up any major triggers for wet weather, but there will be a daily chance for showers and thunderstorms through the upcoming weekend. Rain chances through that stretch will be highest Friday into Saturday as a storm passes by to the north. Temperatures will remain pretty close to normal for the middle of August with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s and highs in the upper 80s.

