Sunday, August 15 Overnight Forecast

Weather

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

84° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 84° 64°

Monday

86° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 86° 66°

Tuesday

88° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 88° 68°

Wednesday

87° / 69°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 87° 69°

Thursday

88° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 88° 71°

Friday

87° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 30% 87° 70°

Saturday

87° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 87° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

12 AM
Clear
1%
72°

71°

1 AM
Clear
2%
71°

69°

2 AM
Clear
2%
69°

69°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
69°

68°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
68°

67°

5 AM
Clear
2%
67°

67°

6 AM
Clear
4%
67°

66°

7 AM
Sunny
7%
66°

69°

8 AM
Sunny
6%
69°

73°

9 AM
Sunny
4%
73°

76°

10 AM
Sunny
7%
76°

79°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
79°

81°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

82°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
82°

83°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
83°

83°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
83°

84°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
84°

84°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

83°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

82°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

78°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
78°

75°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
75°

73°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
73°

72°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
72°

What a nice weekend it’s been. Lows this morning were definitely more comfortable with temperatures slipping into the low to mid-60s. Areas around Rolla, MO, enjoyed morning lows in the upper 50s. The comfy cool morning was followed by a comfortably warm afternoon with sunshine pushing temperatures into the mid-80s. The best part was the overall lack of humidity. We’ll enjoy this into Monday before a more normal version of summer returns.

For tonight, we’ll find mainly clear skies and temperatures falling into the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Monday will offer up another round of quiet and comfortably warm weather. Humidity levels will remain on the low side with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. The only area that might see a few pop-up afternoon showers would be west of Hwy. 65.

The atmosphere will be moistening back up Tuesday into Wednesday. This will bring a noticeable uptick in humidity to the area and an uptick in cloud cover and rain chances. Showers will remain isolated Tuesday afternoon but will be more widespread by Wednesday afternoon.

The pattern into the weekend doesn’t offer up any major triggers for wet weather, but there will be a daily chance for showers and thunderstorms through the upcoming weekend. Rain chances through that stretch will be highest Friday into Saturday as a storm passes by to the north. Temperatures will remain pretty close to normal for the middle of August with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s and highs in the upper 80s.

Clear

Springfield Mo

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Branson

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
2 mph ENE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Harrison

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
1 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ESE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Rolla

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

West Plains

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

