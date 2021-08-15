Sunday, August 14 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

84° / 64°
Isolated Showers
Isolated Showers 30% 84° 64°

Sunday

84° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 84° 64°

Monday

86° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 86° 66°

Tuesday

87° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 87° 69°

Wednesday

88° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 88° 71°

Thursday

87° / 68°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 87° 68°

Friday

85° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 30% 85° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

12 AM
Clear
1%
72°

71°

1 AM
Clear
1%
71°

70°

2 AM
Clear
1%
70°

68°

3 AM
Clear
2%
68°

67°

4 AM
Clear
2%
67°

67°

5 AM
Clear
2%
67°

66°

6 AM
Clear
3%
66°

66°

7 AM
Sunny
9%
66°

69°

8 AM
Sunny
9%
69°

73°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
73°

75°

10 AM
Sunny
5%
75°

78°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

81°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

82°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

83°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

84°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

84°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

83°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

83°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

80°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

77°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

74°

9 PM
Clear
1%
74°

72°

10 PM
Clear
1%
72°

70°

11 PM
Clear
2%
70°

Temperatures today will feel very nice with below-average highs.

Daily highs have been above average for the only four days in August, and it looks like it will be a while before that happens again. Thanks to a cold front which will keep the temperatures below average and lower dew points. Today’s high will be in the low to mid-80s.

Once that front moves through today, the dew points will drop, and mild, dry conditions will set in. Today will be the best day to play golf with the sun coming back out and the low dew points.

The lake forecast Sunday will be in the mid-80s with sunny skies and low humidity levels.

Once the workweek starts, temperatures will be increasing as well as the dew points. Since the temperatures will increase and the daytime heating will increase the instability in the atmosphere, a summer afternoon thunderstorm can’t be ruled out for the end of next week.

Clear

Springfield Mo

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
4 mph NE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
66°F Generally clear. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F A few passing clouds. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Generally clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

