Sunday, August 1 Overnight Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

70° / 65°
Fair
Fair 0% 70° 65°

Monday

81° / 62°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 81° 62°

Tuesday

81° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 81° 61°

Wednesday

83° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 83° 62°

Thursday

84° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 84° 66°

Friday

90° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 18% 90° 70°

Saturday

92° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 92° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
70°

69°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
69°

68°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
68°

67°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
67°

66°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
66°

66°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
66°

69°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
69°

72°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
72°

74°

10 AM
Few Showers
32%
74°

76°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
76°

77°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
78°

79°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
79°

79°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
79°

79°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
79°

79°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
79°

77°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
77°

75°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
75°

72°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
72°

70°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
70°

69°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
69°

67°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
67°

67°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
67°

The heat has been sent packing and a mild stretch of weather lies ahead as we move into the upcoming work week.

For tonight we’ll find mostly clear skies with temperatures falling into the mid-60s.

Monday will feature partly cloudy skies and a bit of smoky haze. A few showers will try to bubble up, mainly during the afternoon near and south of Hwy. 60. Temperatures will be mild for early August with highs only in the low 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday look mild and quiet. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. Morning temperatures will be in the low 60s with afternoon highs in the low 80s. Rain chances will be near zero.

A ripple in the jet stream will bring more clouds and a chance for showers to the area on Thursday. Temperatures will remain mild for early August.

Hot weather returns Friday as the trough in the eastern U.S. lifts out and hotter air spreads east. Temperatures Friday afternoon will climb to near 90°. Rain chances look low, but there could be a few spotty showers and storms over the Eastern Ozarks.

Saturday looks hot and humid with afternoon highs in the low 90s. Saturday looks dry for most areas too. We may see an uptick in rain chances on Sunday as the atmosphere moistens back up. The heat and humidity will stick around with highs back in the low 90s Sunday afternoon.

Download the KOLR10 Weather App in the Apple Store

Download the KOLR10 Weather App on Google Play

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fair

Springfield Mo

69°F Fair Feels like 69°
Wind
4 mph N
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Mostly clear skies. Low 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Branson

67°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 67°
Wind
1 mph SSW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F Some clouds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Harrison

69°F Fair Feels like 69°
Wind
4 mph W
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
66°F Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

67°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 67°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
62°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Some clouds. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100