Sunday, August 1 Overnight Forecast

The heat has been sent packing and a mild stretch of weather lies ahead as we move into the upcoming work week.

For tonight we’ll find mostly clear skies with temperatures falling into the mid-60s.

Monday will feature partly cloudy skies and a bit of smoky haze. A few showers will try to bubble up, mainly during the afternoon near and south of Hwy. 60. Temperatures will be mild for early August with highs only in the low 80s.





Tuesday and Wednesday look mild and quiet. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. Morning temperatures will be in the low 60s with afternoon highs in the low 80s. Rain chances will be near zero.

A ripple in the jet stream will bring more clouds and a chance for showers to the area on Thursday. Temperatures will remain mild for early August.

Hot weather returns Friday as the trough in the eastern U.S. lifts out and hotter air spreads east. Temperatures Friday afternoon will climb to near 90°. Rain chances look low, but there could be a few spotty showers and storms over the Eastern Ozarks.

Saturday looks hot and humid with afternoon highs in the low 90s. Saturday looks dry for most areas too. We may see an uptick in rain chances on Sunday as the atmosphere moistens back up. The heat and humidity will stick around with highs back in the low 90s Sunday afternoon.

