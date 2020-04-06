Sunday, April 5 Overnight Forecast

We’re starting to shake off the chill from this past weekend. Temperatures today have slowly recovered after a cold Saturday where temperatures never made it out of the low 40s. Winds have shifted to a more south to southeast direction and this is bringing milder air back into the area. Temperatures slowly climbed throughout the day today despite mostly cloudy skies, and managed to get close to 60°.

For tonight, we’ll hang onto mostly cloudy skies with temperatures not falling much. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s will be common. Southeast winds will pick up overnight.

Monday will mark the beginning of a three day warm stretch. Cloudy skies early will give way to some breaks in the clouds by late morning with partly to mostly cloudy skies the remainder of the day. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest with highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday will offer up even warmer temperatures. Mild morning lows near 60° will warm quickly through the 60s and 70s with highs in the low 80s. The warm weather will come with higher humidity too. A weak cold front will approach from the northwest by late in the day, but without much of a trigger, little to no thunderstorm activity is expected.

Wednesday looks similar. A mild start will give way to a very warm afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. A stronger cold front will move in by late afternoon with a few late afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible, mainly east of Hwy. 65. This activity bears watching with isolated severe storms not out of the question. The widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will exit to the southeast by late evening.

Thursday will come with a bit of a chill in the air. Skies will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s after morning lows in the 40s.

Friday into the weekend will likely be rather cloudy with a chance for showers late in the day Friday into Saturday. Temperatures will be cool with highs in the upper 50s. Colder air will settle in by Sunday with clouds slow to clear making for a chilly day.

The pattern looks to continue trending colder into the following week as a deeper trough sets up over the Eastern U.S. The strength of the cold air mass is a little uncertain right now, but it bears watching with the growing season underway. Freezing temperatures may impact the area early next week.