Sunday, April 5 Forecast

Sunday will be warmer with temperatures topping off in the lower 60’s if clouds can clear out. If clouds stick around, temperatures will be stuck in the 50’s. Maybe a shower or two are possible during the afternoon hours but we are not looking at widespread rain chances. Overnight lows will drop into the lower and middle 50’s.

Monday temperatures will continue to soar into the lower 70’s under mostly cloudy skies. There are rain chances in the afternoon but we are not looking at a washout day. Not everyone will see rain Monday either. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Tuesday there is another chance of showers under a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s.

Wednesday we will start off the day dry and warm. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s with a few clouds. A cold front will push through overnight bringing rain chances late and temperatures in the middle 40’s.

Thursday will be cool with temperatures topping off in the upper 50’s under a few clouds and maybe some rain chances. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40’s.

Friday the sunshine returns with temperatures in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Overcast

Springfield

41°F Overcast Feels like 41°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

43°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
43°F Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

44°F Overcast Feels like 42°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
43°F Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

40°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

44°F Overcast Feels like 41°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
44°F Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

51° / 40°
Chance of late night showers
Chance of late night showers 30% 51° 40°

Sunday

61° / 53°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 61° 53°

Monday

73° / 59°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 30% 73° 59°

Tuesday

80° / 58°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 30% 80° 58°

Wednesday

83° / 46°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 30% 83° 46°

Thursday

57° / 36°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 57° 36°

Friday

58° / 40°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 58° 40°

Hourly Forecast

45°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
45°

45°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
45°

45°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
45°

43°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
43°

43°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
43°

44°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
44°

44°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
44°

45°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
45°

46°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
46°

48°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
48°

49°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
49°

51°

1 PM
Cloudy
10%
51°

53°

2 PM
Cloudy
10%
53°

55°

3 PM
Cloudy
10%
55°

56°

4 PM
Cloudy
10%
56°

57°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
57°

58°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
58°

58°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
58°

55°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
55°

54°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
54°

54°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
54°

54°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
54°

54°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
54°

54°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
54°

