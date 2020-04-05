Sunday, April 5 Forecast

Sunday will be warmer with temperatures topping off in the lower 60’s if clouds can clear out. If clouds stick around, temperatures will be stuck in the 50’s. Maybe a shower or two are possible during the afternoon hours but we are not looking at widespread rain chances. Overnight lows will drop into the lower and middle 50’s.

Monday temperatures will continue to soar into the lower 70’s under mostly cloudy skies. There are rain chances in the afternoon but we are not looking at a washout day. Not everyone will see rain Monday either. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Tuesday there is another chance of showers under a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s.

Wednesday we will start off the day dry and warm. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s with a few clouds. A cold front will push through overnight bringing rain chances late and temperatures in the middle 40’s.

Thursday will be cool with temperatures topping off in the upper 50’s under a few clouds and maybe some rain chances. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40’s.

Friday the sunshine returns with temperatures in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.