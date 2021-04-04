Sunday, April 4 Overnight Forecast

Easter Weekend came with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. Much of the area enjoyed highs in the mid-70s today. The warm pattern will continue into the week ahead of the next storm that’s set to arrive on Wednesday.

For the rest of tonight, we’ll find starry skies with temperatures falling through the 50s.

Back to work weather will continue to feature warm weather with temperatures climbing back into the mid to upper 70s Monday afternoon. Clouds will develop by late morning with partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the afternoon.

We’ll see a repeat on Tuesday with sunshine giving way to patchy clouds. Temperatures will once again climb into the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be breezy both Monday and Tuesday.

Humidity levels will be on the increase over the next couple of days and will play a role in thunderstorm chances late Tuesday night through Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal to slight risk for severe weather from Kansas and Oklahoma into Western Missouri Wednesday morning. It looks like clusters of showers and thunderstorms will break out to the west before spilling into the area by Wednesday morning. A few of the storms could produce some hail.

The risk for a few severe storms will then shift east with areas along and east of Hwy. 65 looking at a possibility for stronger storms during the afternoon into the early evening. The timing of the cold front and level of instability is a little uncertain at this stage and this will play a role in the level of concern for severe weather as the storm moves through Wednesday afternoon.





Chilly temperatures will wrap in behind the storm and will come with clouds and some showers. The best chance for showers and cloudy skies will be along and north of Hwy. 60. Winds will likely be gusty as well.

Sunshine returns on Friday along with a nice pop in temperatures with highs back in the low 70s. The pattern looks like it will stay mostly dry through the weekend with temperatures remaining mild.