Sunday, April 26 Overnight Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The workweek will start on a cloudier and wetter note. An upper-level storm currently positioned over Colorado will sweep east across the area on Monday. With little to no instability, thunderstorms aren’t really expected. Temperatures will be mild with morning lows in the low 50s and daytime highs in the mid to upper 60s.

The next chance for rain will quickly follow with a cold front moving in from the northwest on Tuesday. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day with humidity and temperatures running a little higher. This will lead to higher instability. Wind energy isn’t all that strong, but will ramp up some by early evening as the cold front is pushing across Southern Missouri. This will help to organize thunderstorms. Some severe weather looks possible with large hail and strong wind gusts in the stronger storms. The tornado potential isn’t zero, but will be low with winds generally out of the same direction in the atmosphere and winds remaining on the weaker side near the surface.

Rain amounts will be on in the half an inch to inch range with some spots picking up over an inch.

Wednesday will be a bit cooler with gusty winds out of the northwest. Skies will become partly cloudy with a slight chance for a few showers. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 60s.

A nice stretch of weather will follow through the remainder of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures will be climbing too with highs warming from the low 70s Thursday to low to mid 80s by Saturday. Humidity levels will be climbing too by the weekend.

A front will edge south into the area by Sunday bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms back to the area.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Springfield

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming less numerous overnight. Low 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
53°F Showers this evening becoming less numerous overnight. Low 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Branson

59°F Broken Clouds Feels like 59°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
55°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

Harrison

57°F Few Clouds Feels like 57°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
49°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

West Plains

53°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 53°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
49°F Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

70° / 53°
Showers late
Showers late 0% 70° 53°

Monday

69° / 56°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 69° 56°

Tuesday

75° / 50°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 60% 75° 50°

Wednesday

64° / 45°
Partly cloudy and windy
Partly cloudy and windy 20% 64° 45°

Thursday

72° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 72° 50°

Friday

79° / 60°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 79° 60°

Saturday

84° / 63°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 10% 84° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

57°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
57°

57°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
57°

56°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
56°

55°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
55°

55°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
55°

55°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
55°

55°

6 AM
Few Showers
30%
55°

54°

7 AM
Few Showers
30%
54°

57°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
57°

58°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
58°

60°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
60°

61°

11 AM
Few Showers
30%
61°

63°

12 PM
Showers
40%
63°

62°

1 PM
Showers
50%
62°

62°

2 PM
Showers
50%
62°

59°

3 PM
Showers
50%
59°

62°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
62°

62°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
62°

63°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
63°

62°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
62°

62°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
62°

61°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
61°

60°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
60°

60°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
60°

Weather Tour 2020

Weather Tour

Trending Stories

Please Donate

Red Cross Donate