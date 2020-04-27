Sunday, April 26 Overnight Forecast

The workweek will start on a cloudier and wetter note. An upper-level storm currently positioned over Colorado will sweep east across the area on Monday. With little to no instability, thunderstorms aren’t really expected. Temperatures will be mild with morning lows in the low 50s and daytime highs in the mid to upper 60s.

The next chance for rain will quickly follow with a cold front moving in from the northwest on Tuesday. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day with humidity and temperatures running a little higher. This will lead to higher instability. Wind energy isn’t all that strong, but will ramp up some by early evening as the cold front is pushing across Southern Missouri. This will help to organize thunderstorms. Some severe weather looks possible with large hail and strong wind gusts in the stronger storms. The tornado potential isn’t zero, but will be low with winds generally out of the same direction in the atmosphere and winds remaining on the weaker side near the surface.

Rain amounts will be on in the half an inch to inch range with some spots picking up over an inch.

Wednesday will be a bit cooler with gusty winds out of the northwest. Skies will become partly cloudy with a slight chance for a few showers. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 60s.

A nice stretch of weather will follow through the remainder of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures will be climbing too with highs warming from the low 70s Thursday to low to mid 80s by Saturday. Humidity levels will be climbing too by the weekend.

A front will edge south into the area by Sunday bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms back to the area.