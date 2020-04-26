Sunday, April 26 Forecast

Sunday will be beautiful! Temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with mostly sunny skies! Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50’s. Clouds will increase Sunday night.

Monday there is a chance of scattered showers. It will not be a wash out day but it would be a good idea to have the umbrella handy. Temperatures will still top off in the lower 70’s with overnight lows in the upper 50’s.

Tuesday a stronger storm will push through. This will bring scattered showers and storms. The severe threat right now looks low but something to continue to monitor, especially in far southwest Missouri. Temperatures will top off in the lower 70’s with overnight lows in the lower 50’s.

Wednesday looks to be cooler but still in the middle 60’s with a few clouds sticking around. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s.

Thursday into the weekend temperatures will make it back into the 70’s and 80’s by the weekend.