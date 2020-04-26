Sunday, April 26 Forecast

Nice Sunday, next shower/storm chances --

Sunday will be beautiful! Temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with mostly sunny skies! Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50’s. Clouds will increase Sunday night.

Monday there is a chance of scattered showers. It will not be a wash out day but it would be a good idea to have the umbrella handy. Temperatures will still top off in the lower 70’s with overnight lows in the upper 50’s.

Tuesday a stronger storm will push through. This will bring scattered showers and storms. The severe threat right now looks low but something to continue to monitor, especially in far southwest Missouri. Temperatures will top off in the lower 70’s with overnight lows in the lower 50’s.

Wednesday looks to be cooler but still in the middle 60’s with a few clouds sticking around. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s.

Thursday into the weekend temperatures will make it back into the 70’s and 80’s by the weekend.

Clear

Springfield

47°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Mainly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
11 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
46°F A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Mostly clear. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

46°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

49°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

62° / 43°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 20% 62° 43°

Sunday

70° / 51°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 70° 51°

Monday

70° / 57°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 20% 70° 57°

Tuesday

72° / 51°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 60% 72° 51°

Wednesday

66° / 48°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 66° 48°

Thursday

70° / 51°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 70° 51°

Friday

76° / 59°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 76° 59°

Hourly Forecast

48°

12 AM
Clear
10%
48°

47°

1 AM
Clear
10%
47°

46°

2 AM
Clear
10%
46°

46°

3 AM
Clear
10%
46°

45°

4 AM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

5 AM
Clear
10%
44°

44°

6 AM
Clear
10%
44°

44°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
44°

49°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
49°

55°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

59°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
59°

62°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
62°

64°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

66°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

66°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

68°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

68°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

68°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

67°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
67°

67°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

61°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

59°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

56°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

54°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
54°

