Sunday, April 25 Overnight Forecast

It looks like we’ve finally shaken off the cold pattern we found ourselves in last week. Really, it’s been a cool couple of weeks, but temperature trends are definitely up this week.

For tonight, we’ll find clear and quiet weather with temperatures sipping back into the 50s.

Monday looks bright and warm. Temperatures will quickly climb under mostly sunny skies. Winds will become a bit gusty by afternoon with gusts topping 30 mph. Afternoon highs will be some of the warmest of the year so far across the area. Springfield will warm above 80° for the first time this year.

Clouds will thicken up across the area by Tuesday afternoon. The day looks quiet, but there will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms over Western Missouri Tuesday evening. The risk for showers and thunderstorms will gradually increase, especially along and north of the interstate by Wednesday morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will gradually build south during the day and continue Wednesday night.

There will be some instability and wind energy in play, so a few strong to severe storms look possible, especially Wednesday and Wednesday night. Right now, it looks like the threat of heavy rainfall and flooding will be the bigger theme with this storm system. A general 1 to 3″ is expected with locally higher amounts. The heaviest of the rain looks like it may focus somewhere fairly close to the I-44 corridor.

Showers will linger into Thursday morning before moving out. Clouds will clear out during the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler, but the afternoon sunshine should push afternoon temperatures into the mid to upper 60s.

The pattern looks warm and quiet heading into the weekend. Temperatures will be climbing with highs near 80° expected by Sunday.

Clear

Springfield Mo

63°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
17 mph SSE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F A clear sky. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

60°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
56°F A clear sky. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

61°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

57°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F A clear sky. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

72° / 54°
Clear
Clear 8% 72° 54°

Monday

82° / 61°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 5% 82° 61°

Tuesday

80° / 62°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 37% 80° 62°

Wednesday

72° / 58°
Showers
Showers 55% 72° 58°

Thursday

68° / 49°
Showers
Showers 38% 68° 49°

Friday

71° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 71° 50°

Saturday

76° / 54°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 16% 76° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

12 AM
Clear
1%
62°

61°

1 AM
Clear
2%
61°

60°

2 AM
Clear
2%
60°

58°

3 AM
Clear
2%
58°

57°

4 AM
Clear
2%
57°

57°

5 AM
Clear
2%
57°

57°

6 AM
Clear
2%
57°

57°

7 AM
Sunny
4%
57°

59°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
59°

63°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
63°

67°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
67°

71°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
1%
71°

75°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

78°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

80°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

81°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
81°

81°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

80°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

78°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
78°

74°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
74°

71°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
71°

70°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
70°

68°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
68°

