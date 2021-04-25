Sunday, April 25 Overnight Forecast

It looks like we’ve finally shaken off the cold pattern we found ourselves in last week. Really, it’s been a cool couple of weeks, but temperature trends are definitely up this week.

For tonight, we’ll find clear and quiet weather with temperatures sipping back into the 50s.

Monday looks bright and warm. Temperatures will quickly climb under mostly sunny skies. Winds will become a bit gusty by afternoon with gusts topping 30 mph. Afternoon highs will be some of the warmest of the year so far across the area. Springfield will warm above 80° for the first time this year.





Clouds will thicken up across the area by Tuesday afternoon. The day looks quiet, but there will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms over Western Missouri Tuesday evening. The risk for showers and thunderstorms will gradually increase, especially along and north of the interstate by Wednesday morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will gradually build south during the day and continue Wednesday night.

There will be some instability and wind energy in play, so a few strong to severe storms look possible, especially Wednesday and Wednesday night. Right now, it looks like the threat of heavy rainfall and flooding will be the bigger theme with this storm system. A general 1 to 3″ is expected with locally higher amounts. The heaviest of the rain looks like it may focus somewhere fairly close to the I-44 corridor.





Showers will linger into Thursday morning before moving out. Clouds will clear out during the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler, but the afternoon sunshine should push afternoon temperatures into the mid to upper 60s.

The pattern looks warm and quiet heading into the weekend. Temperatures will be climbing with highs near 80° expected by Sunday.