Sunday, April 25 Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Weather App

Sunday temperatures will soar into the lower 70’s with breezy conditions helping push those temperatures in the 70’s. You can expect plenty of sunshine during the day. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid 50’s.

Monday will again be warm and breezy with temperatures topping off in the lower 80’s!! You can again expect plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60’s.

Our pattern changes into Tuesday and all eyes are on the next storm system coming in.

Tuesday evening into the overnight hours a storm will move in. This storm could bring the chance for strong to severe storms overnight and again into Wednesday. Showers linger into Thursday. This brings the concern for heavy rain and flooding with several inches of rain expected. Stay weather aware into the middle of next week.

The end of next week looks quiet and mild.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

45°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
1 mph NE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

44°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
1 mph SW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
42°F Mostly clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph E
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

46°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
4 mph W
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph WSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
2 mph NW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
41°F A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

44°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
4 mph W
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
42°F A clear sky. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

49° / 43°
Clear
Clear 0% 49° 43°

Sunday

72° / 54°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 72° 54°

Monday

81° / 63°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 5% 81° 63°

Tuesday

80° / 62°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 37% 80° 62°

Wednesday

70° / 55°
Showers
Showers 55% 70° 55°

Thursday

66° / 47°
Showers
Showers 38% 66° 47°

Friday

68° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 68° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

49°

1 AM
Clear
2%
49°

48°

2 AM
Clear
2%
48°

47°

3 AM
Clear
2%
47°

45°

4 AM
Clear
2%
45°

45°

5 AM
Clear
2%
45°

45°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
45°

45°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
45°

49°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
49°

56°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
56°

60°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
60°

63°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

66°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

68°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
68°

70°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
70°

72°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

72°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

72°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

72°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

70°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

66°

8 PM
Clear
1%
66°

64°

9 PM
Clear
2%
64°

62°

10 PM
Clear
2%
62°

61°

11 PM
Clear
3%
61°

60°

12 AM
Clear
3%
60°

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100