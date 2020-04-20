Sunday, April 19 Overnight Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Morning rain made way for some afternoon sun and mild temperatures. The overall pattern ahead looks mild and free of the kind of cold that we found last week. It will also be an active pattern with multiple chances for wet weather.

For tonight, clearing skies and light winds combined with damp conditions from today’s rain will lead to some fog across Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas. Patchy fog is possible north of Hwy. 60, but most of the foggy weather Monday morning will be to the south.

A chilly morning on Monday will warm quickly under mainly sunny skies. Clouds will bubble up by early to mid afternoon as temperatures warm to near 70°. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop between Hwy. 60 and Central Missouri by early to mid afternoon before edging southeast across Southern Missouri through mid to late afternoon. The storms will push across Northern Arkansas during the late afternoon and evening hours. A few of the storms could be severe with large hail the main severe mode.

A bright and mild day will follow on Tuesday. The break from wet weather will be brief however with the next round of rain and thunder moving through Wednesday into Wednesday night. Rainfall will be heavier with this storm with totals of an inch or more possible.

Sunshine returns on Thursday with yet another wave of showers expected late Thursday night into Friday. It looks like we should see drier weather developing Friday afternoon. Weekend weather looks dry and mild.

All in all, not a bad week ahead with temperatures warmer than last week with no freezing temperatures.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Clear

Springfield

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
42°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Branson

48°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 48°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
44°F A few passing clouds. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

68° / 42°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 40% 68° 42°

Monday

70° / 44°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 40% 70° 44°

Tuesday

69° / 49°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 69° 49°

Wednesday

60° / 50°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 70% 60° 50°

Thursday

70° / 51°
Morning showers
Morning showers 10% 70° 51°

Friday

68° / 46°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 68° 46°

Saturday

63° / 43°
Showers possible
Showers possible 10% 63° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

48°

12 AM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

1 AM
Clear
0%
47°

48°

2 AM
Clear
0%
48°

46°

3 AM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

4 AM
Clear
10%
45°

44°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
44°

43°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
43°

43°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
43°

48°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
48°

54°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
54°

59°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
59°

62°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
62°

64°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
64°

66°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
66°

68°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
68°

69°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
69°

68°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
68°

68°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

67°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
67°

66°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
66°

61°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
61°

58°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
58°

56°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
56°

55°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
55°
More DO Try This at Home

Yes were open 300x250

Weather Tour 2020

Weather Tour Stop Generic

Trending Stories

Please Donate

Red Cross Donate