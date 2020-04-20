Sunday, April 19 Overnight Forecast

Morning rain made way for some afternoon sun and mild temperatures. The overall pattern ahead looks mild and free of the kind of cold that we found last week. It will also be an active pattern with multiple chances for wet weather.

For tonight, clearing skies and light winds combined with damp conditions from today’s rain will lead to some fog across Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas. Patchy fog is possible north of Hwy. 60, but most of the foggy weather Monday morning will be to the south.

A chilly morning on Monday will warm quickly under mainly sunny skies. Clouds will bubble up by early to mid afternoon as temperatures warm to near 70°. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop between Hwy. 60 and Central Missouri by early to mid afternoon before edging southeast across Southern Missouri through mid to late afternoon. The storms will push across Northern Arkansas during the late afternoon and evening hours. A few of the storms could be severe with large hail the main severe mode.

A bright and mild day will follow on Tuesday. The break from wet weather will be brief however with the next round of rain and thunder moving through Wednesday into Wednesday night. Rainfall will be heavier with this storm with totals of an inch or more possible.

Sunshine returns on Thursday with yet another wave of showers expected late Thursday night into Friday. It looks like we should see drier weather developing Friday afternoon. Weekend weather looks dry and mild.

All in all, not a bad week ahead with temperatures warmer than last week with no freezing temperatures.