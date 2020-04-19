Sunday, April 19 Forecast

Sunday looks warm but wet. Showers are likely throughout the day. Generally looking at light showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder especially closer to the state line. Anywhere between half an inch to an inch is possible with locally heavier spots where heavier pockets of rain set up. No severe weather is expected. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s with overnight lows in the lower 40’s.

Monday will be mostly dry but a hiccup in the atmosphere will push through bringing a chance of light showers. Little accumulation is expected. Temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s with overnight lows in the upper 40’s.

Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the lower 70’s and overnight lows in the lower 50’s.

Wednesday is Earth Day and will be the start of our unsettled pattern.

A stronger storm system will push through bringing a chance of showers and storms. This will need to be monitored for severe weather potential. A chance of showers sticks around for the rest of the week with temperatures ranging from the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.