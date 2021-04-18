Sunday, April 18 Forecast

Weather

Sunday, I have kept a chance for a few showers, mainly scattered and light in nature. Temperatures will be in the middle 50’s. Showers should come to an end Sunday night with temperatures dropping into the upper 30’s.

Monday will be the driest and nicest day over the next 7 days. Temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s with plenty of sunshine! This will be short-lived. A front will push in overnight Monday into Tuesday, bringing colder temperatures and another chance at rain.

Tuesday, rain and, yes, snow showers, are possible with the colder temperatures. Temperatures will struggle to get into the lower 40’s. Overnight lows will drop below freezing so another freeze will be likely. This could cause some damage to plants, so take precautions now for next week.

Wednesday and Thursday we warm back up into the 50’s with overnight lows in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Showers will be possible again by the end of next week.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

45°F Cloudy Feels like 43°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Few showers possible. Low 40F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
40°F Few showers possible. Low 40F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Branson

44°F Cloudy Feels like 44°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph WNW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

43°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 40°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
41°F A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph W
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Rolla

44°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 42°
Wind
4 mph SW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Some clouds. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph W
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

West Plains

44°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 43°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
40°F A few clouds. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

54° / 40°
Showers
Showers 60% 54° 40°

Sunday

56° / 38°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 40% 56° 38°

Monday

68° / 39°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 68° 39°

Tuesday

45° / 29°
Rain/Snow
Rain/Snow 30% 45° 29°

Wednesday

53° / 34°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 53° 34°

Thursday

57° / 44°
Showers
Showers 33% 57° 44°

Friday

60° / 47°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 60° 47°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

1 AM
Cloudy
3%
46°

45°

2 AM
Cloudy
3%
45°

44°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
44°

41°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
41°

41°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
41°

41°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
41°

41°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
41°

44°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
44°

47°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
47°

51°

10 AM
Cloudy
24%
51°

53°

11 AM
Few Showers
32%
53°

55°

12 PM
Cloudy
24%
55°

55°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
55°

55°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
55°

56°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
56°

57°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

58°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

57°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
3%
57°

57°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
57°

53°

8 PM
Clear
2%
53°

49°

9 PM
Clear
3%
49°

48°

10 PM
Clear
4%
48°

46°

11 PM
Clear
5%
46°

45°

12 AM
Clear
5%
45°
