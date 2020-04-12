Sunday, April 12 Forecast

Weather

Showers/thunder for Easter Sunday, cool conditions for the start of next week --

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sunday more showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and evening. We will start off the day with the overnight round of non-severe storms. We get a break during the early afternoon and then another line of showers and storms will push through. This line could have a few strong to severe storms. There is a slight risk of severe storms. This means the main threats are large hail up to the size of a quarter, damaging winds up to 60 mph and heavy rain. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out but that threat looks low. This will happen, again, late afternoon into the evening and overnight hours. Wrapping behind the front is much colder air so a few snow flurries could be possible as the rain ends. Temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s with overnight lows dropping into the lower 30’s. Be sure to protect your plants and bring your pets inside.

Monday will be colder. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 40’s under a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s so frost development is possible.

Tuesday will be another cool day with highs in the upper 40’s and lower in the lower 30’s.

Wednesday will be sunnier and warmer with temperatures in the lower and middle 50’s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s.

Thursday into the weekend becomes unsettled with rain chances each day but temperatures will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Clear

Springfield

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
53°F Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

Branson

54°F Few Clouds Feels like 54°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain and thunderstorms. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
55°F Rain and thunderstorms. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
21 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early. Scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
54°F Rain early. Scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low near 55F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
55°F Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low near 55F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Thunder possible. Low near 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
55°F Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Thunder possible. Low near 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

64° / 53°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 64° 53°

Sunday

68° / 31°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 68° 31°

Monday

46° / 33°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 46° 33°

Tuesday

48° / 31°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 48° 31°

Wednesday

54° / 35°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 54° 35°

Thursday

59° / 40°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 59° 40°

Friday

59° / 44°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 20% 59° 44°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

55°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
55°

55°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
55°

54°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
54°

56°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
56°

56°

5 AM
Thundershowers
60%
56°

55°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
55°

55°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
55°

55°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
55°

56°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
56°

57°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
57°

58°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
58°

58°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
58°

59°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
59°

59°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
59°

62°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
62°

61°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
61°

64°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
64°

67°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
67°

47°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
47°

47°

8 PM
Rain
90%
47°

44°

9 PM
Rain
80%
44°

41°

10 PM
Showers/Wind
60%
41°

38°

11 PM
Showers/Wind
40%
38°

37°

12 AM
Few Showers/Wind
30%
37°

Yes were open 300x250

Weather Tour 2020

Weather Tour Sponsor APO

Trending Stories

Please Donate

Red Cross Donate