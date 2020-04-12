Sunday, April 12 Forecast

Sunday more showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and evening. We will start off the day with the overnight round of non-severe storms. We get a break during the early afternoon and then another line of showers and storms will push through. This line could have a few strong to severe storms. There is a slight risk of severe storms. This means the main threats are large hail up to the size of a quarter, damaging winds up to 60 mph and heavy rain. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out but that threat looks low. This will happen, again, late afternoon into the evening and overnight hours. Wrapping behind the front is much colder air so a few snow flurries could be possible as the rain ends. Temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s with overnight lows dropping into the lower 30’s. Be sure to protect your plants and bring your pets inside.

Monday will be colder. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 40’s under a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s so frost development is possible.

Tuesday will be another cool day with highs in the upper 40’s and lower in the lower 30’s.

Wednesday will be sunnier and warmer with temperatures in the lower and middle 50’s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s.

Thursday into the weekend becomes unsettled with rain chances each day but temperatures will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.