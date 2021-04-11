Sunday, April 11 Overnight Forecast

Sunshine and warm temperatures sprung back into the area after a cool and showery day on Saturday. Temperatures climbed into the 70s across the area. The warmup will see a quick end as a cooler than normal pattern gets established this week.

For tonight, a cold front will slip quietly across the area. Skies will remain mostly clear with temperatures falling into the 40s.

Clouds will gradually thicken up on Monday with temperatures running cooler than Sunday, especially along and north of I-44.





A wave of showers will spread east across the area Monday night. The rain will tend to fall along and south of the interstate.

The rain will be exiting by Tuesday morning with partly to mostly cloudy skies developing.

Sunnier days will follow on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will be chilly at night with cool afternoon highs near 60 on Wednesday and in the low 60s Thursday.

The overall pattern across the U.S. will remain cool, especially across the middle of the country. The flow at the surface will remain out of the north all week long and into the weekend across the Ozarks. This will keep temperatures cooler than normal and will also keep the Gulf shut off. This, in turn, will keep severe weather out of the pattern.





The next storm will move through Friday and Saturday. Showers will be widespread on Friday but will remain possible on Saturday. This will keep temperatures cool both days with highs only in the 50s.

Sunshine returns Sunday along with highs back in the 60s.

The overall pattern will remain cooler than normal through the following week.