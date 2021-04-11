Sunday, April 11 Overnight Forecast

Sunshine and warm temperatures sprung back into the area after a cool and showery day on Saturday. Temperatures climbed into the 70s across the area. The warmup will see a quick end as a cooler than normal pattern gets established this week.

For tonight, a cold front will slip quietly across the area. Skies will remain mostly clear with temperatures falling into the 40s.

Clouds will gradually thicken up on Monday with temperatures running cooler than Sunday, especially along and north of I-44.

A wave of showers will spread east across the area Monday night. The rain will tend to fall along and south of the interstate.

The rain will be exiting by Tuesday morning with partly to mostly cloudy skies developing.

Sunnier days will follow on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will be chilly at night with cool afternoon highs near 60 on Wednesday and in the low 60s Thursday.

The overall pattern across the U.S. will remain cool, especially across the middle of the country. The flow at the surface will remain out of the north all week long and into the weekend across the Ozarks. This will keep temperatures cooler than normal and will also keep the Gulf shut off. This, in turn, will keep severe weather out of the pattern.

The next storm will move through Friday and Saturday. Showers will be widespread on Friday but will remain possible on Saturday. This will keep temperatures cool both days with highs only in the 50s.

Sunshine returns Sunday along with highs back in the 60s.

The overall pattern will remain cooler than normal through the following week.

Clear

Springfield Mo

59°F Clear Feels like 57°
8 mph W
55%
Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
10 mph WSW
5%
New Moon
Partly Cloudy

Branson

57°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 56°
6 mph WSW
58%
Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
6 mph NW
5%
New Moon
Clear

Harrison

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
7 mph SW
41%
Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
8 mph WNW
3%
New Moon
Clear

Rolla

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
2 mph NE
67%
Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
5 mph NNW
4%
New Moon
Clear

West Plains

55°F Clear Feels like 53°
7 mph WSW
58%
Tonight

A clear sky. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F A clear sky. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
7 mph WNW
5%
New Moon

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

63° / 46°
Clear
Clear 0% 63° 46°

Monday

65° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 65° 45°

Tuesday

62° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 62° 42°

Wednesday

60° / 36°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 60° 36°

Thursday

61° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 61° 44°

Friday

56° / 44°
Few Showers
Few Showers 30% 56° 44°

Saturday

56° / 39°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 56° 39°

Hourly Forecast

61°

12 AM
Clear
2%
61°

58°

1 AM
Clear
2%
58°

56°

2 AM
Clear
2%
56°

52°

3 AM
Clear
2%
52°

51°

4 AM
Clear
2%
51°

49°

5 AM
Clear
2%
49°

48°

6 AM
Clear
3%
48°

48°

7 AM
Sunny
5%
48°

49°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
49°

52°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
52°

56°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

59°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

61°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

64°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
64°

65°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
65°

65°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
65°

66°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
66°

65°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
65°

63°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
63°

62°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
62°

59°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
59°

57°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
57°

56°

10 PM
Cloudy
24%
56°

55°

11 PM
Few Showers
31%
55°
