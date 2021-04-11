Sunday, April 11 Forecast

Sunday looks GREAT. Temperatures will top off in the middle 70’s with plenty of sunshine! Overnight lows will drop into the middle and upper 40’s.

Monday a cold front will come thru the Ozarks. It will be a mostly dry front but an isolated shower cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler, only topping off in the lower 60’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

Our pattern will be favorable for cooler than normal conditions for most of the week and into the weekend. The jet stream will set up to our south, allowing for cooler air to stick around.

Tuesday will be cool with temperatures in the lower 60’s with a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the lower 60’s and overnight lows in the lower 40’s.

Thursday will be cool again with temperatures in the lower 60’s. Our next rain chance looks to come in overnight Thursday into Friday. Temperatures stay in the 60’s into the weekend.

Clear

Springfield Mo

46°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
42°F A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph WSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Branson

47°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 45°
Wind
4 mph WSW
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

50°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph WSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

51°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 46°
Wind
12 mph W
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph W
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

West Plains

48°F Fair Feels like 44°
Wind
9 mph WSW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph W
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

54° / 42°
Showers
Showers 50% 54° 42°

Sunday

74° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 74° 47°

Monday

62° / 40°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 62° 40°

Tuesday

61° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 61° 41°

Wednesday

61° / 41°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 61° 41°

Thursday

62° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 62° 45°

Friday

61° / 45°
Few Showers
Few Showers 30% 61° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

49°

2 AM
Clear
2%
49°

47°

3 AM
Clear
2%
47°

46°

4 AM
Clear
2%
46°

44°

5 AM
Clear
2%
44°

43°

6 AM
Clear
2%
43°

41°

7 AM
Sunny
2%
41°

45°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
45°

51°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
51°

58°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

62°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
62°

66°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

68°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

70°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

72°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

73°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

73°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

73°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

71°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
71°

66°

8 PM
Clear
1%
66°

62°

9 PM
Clear
2%
62°

60°

10 PM
Clear
2%
60°

58°

11 PM
Clear
2%
58°

57°

12 AM
Clear
3%
57°

55°

1 AM
Clear
3%
55°
