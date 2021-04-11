Sunday, April 11 Forecast

Sunday looks GREAT. Temperatures will top off in the middle 70’s with plenty of sunshine! Overnight lows will drop into the middle and upper 40’s.







Monday a cold front will come thru the Ozarks. It will be a mostly dry front but an isolated shower cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler, only topping off in the lower 60’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

Our pattern will be favorable for cooler than normal conditions for most of the week and into the weekend. The jet stream will set up to our south, allowing for cooler air to stick around.

Tuesday will be cool with temperatures in the lower 60’s with a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the lower 60’s and overnight lows in the lower 40’s.

Thursday will be cool again with temperatures in the lower 60’s. Our next rain chance looks to come in overnight Thursday into Friday. Temperatures stay in the 60’s into the weekend.