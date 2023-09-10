I hope you were able to get outside and enjoy the wonderful weather we’ve been experiencing in the Ozarks. If you didn’t, well at least you have one more opportunity today.

You can expect similar conditions today, compared to what occurred yesterday. Mostly sunny skies, temperatures in the low 80s, low humidity, and a slight breeze out of the Northeast.

When we get into Monday, be prepared to see a drastic patterned shift. A cold front will sweep across the Ozarks in the afternoon to evening hour bringing widespread chances of precipitation.

Currently, we are not under a severe weather risk for Monday. However, some sub-severe thunderstorm development can not be ruled out at this time. Rain totals will be on the lighter end. Most of us can expect 0.25-0.50″ to fall down.

On the back side of the cold front, our temperatures will really start to feel like fall. High temperatures will stay in the mid to low 70s to round out the work week.