SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – It was a very cold morning across the Ozarks as the first taste of winter made its appearance. The average first hard freeze for Springfield is November 5.

Springfield experienced the first hard freeze of the season, 19 days early, as temperatures dropped to 22 degrees. This beats the old record in 1948 at 25 degrees.

Joplin also beat an old record bottoming out at 27 degrees with the previous record from 1948 at 28 degrees.

The result of this early hard freeze halted the growing season. There will not be any more frost/freeze warnings for the fall season.

Wednesday morning, more records could be smashed, including the coldest temperatures in October.

Springfield will compete with the daily low temperature of 26 degrees from 1917, with the forecast low at 19 degrees.

The all-time coldest temperature on record in October for Springfield was set on October 31, 1993, at 18 degrees.