SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The Springfield-Branson National Airport is working to overcome different obstacles caused by the winter weather Wednesday (2-2-22).

The airport has posted several tweets on Twitter saying airlines have already canceled 46% of Thursday’s Springfield flights. People planning to fly are encouraged to call their airline to check on their flight status.

⚠️ Both United & Delta have preemptively canceled some Wed flights in Springfield due to winter storm. Contact your airline for flight status. Winter weather tips: https://t.co/n7c1KYMRMM #sgf #springfieldmo #417land #mowx — SGF Airport 😷 (@flySGF) February 2, 2022

Waivers have also been issued by American Airlines and United Airlines about their flights on the next few days meteorologists are reporting the snowstorm is expected to last.