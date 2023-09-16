What a beautiful weather week we just experienced. Cooler than average temperatures, low humidity, and even a little bit of rain to the delight of those wishing for precipitation. Getting into this weekend the lovely weather is going to continue, with one exception….

Shower chances for today. Today we should see two waves of showers sweeping across the Ozarks. Both rounds will bring precipitation to areas North of I-44. The first wave, occurring in the morning hour, will be the lighter of the two. The second wave will traverse in the evening hour and carries a marginal risk of thunderstorm development.

In total places North of I-44 should be prepared to see 0.25″ of rainfall. The majority of regions south of the interstate, most likely won’t see a drop.

Once we get past the potential wet weather today, the rest of the weekend is looking incredible. Mostly clear skies for Sunday with temperatures in the upper 70s. Looking forward to your work week, slightly warmer temperatures will be making their way back into the region, as well as, rain chances return towards the end of the work week.