Showers and Storms Moves South

It was a warm, windy day across the Ozarks, with showers and storms finishing out the day. Showers and storms are pushing southeast tonight, with a few on the stronger side. They will continue to dissipate over the next several hours.

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Sunday

More rain and storms are back in the forecast tomorrow. Active weather will continue into Sunday. A marginal risk is in effect for Springfield, Camdenton, and up through Rolla, level 1 out of 5. A slight risk south of I-44 is in effect for Branson, Ava, West Plains, Harrison, and Mountain Home, level 2 out of 5. All modes of severe weather will be possible; isolated tornadoes, gusty winds, hail, and flooding potential. Storms will fire up Sunday night and really ramp up late Sunday into early Monday morning. Showers and storms will continue to move through on Monday. Some areas could receive up to 2-3 inches of rain.

Cooler Temperatures on the Horizon

Temperatures Sunday will be cooler behind the cold front. By Monday, it will feel more like February, with temperatures in the 40s before increasing again later next week.