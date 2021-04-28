Severe weather threat continues in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Several major storm damages were reported in Taney, Stone and Douglas Counties Wednesday, April 28, and the severe weather is supposed to go into the evening.

The Office of Emergency Management said even though we are not expecting any severe weather in Greene County, but surrounding areas, especially toward the south, should still be on alert.

Larry Woods, director of the Office of Emergency Management, said the big thing to watch out for is flooding.

“The big thing now, especiallygoing into this evening, any additional flooding that may occur, as a result of additional rainfall, and the ongoing flooding that we currently have,” said Woods. “It’s going to be very important to choose your driving routes, make sure they’re safe, make sure you don’t drive through any flooded roadways, of course we normally say, turn around don’t drown, and these are the times that really applies.”

The roads are still wet so drivers are encouraged to be aware when traveling.