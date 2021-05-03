Severe weather in the Ozarks to begin in the late afternoon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- KOLR10 Chief Meteorologist Jamie Warriner shared Monday afternoon that the first batch of severe weather will hit the Ozarks around 4 p.m.

Jamie says the model guidance has been suggesting a few strong to severe storms this afternoon between I-44 and Hwy. 60, generally near and east of Springfield later today. Jamie says this system is on the northeast edge of a more capped air mass to the south.

His post says this activity also coincides with high levels of instability just ahead of a cold front and a surge of higher dewpoint air moving in from the south.

Jamie says large hail and locally damaging winds are possible with these early storms.

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

78°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 81°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with thunderstorms. Some severe possible. Low 61F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
59°F Variably cloudy with thunderstorms. Some severe possible. Low 61F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Cloudy

Branson

78°F Cloudy Feels like 82°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
60°F Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
96%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Cloudy

Harrison

71°F Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
60°F Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Wind
8 mph NW
Precip
97%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

80°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 82°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
58°F Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
94%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Cloudy

West Plains

74°F Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
61°F Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
96%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

80° / 59°
Sct. Storms
Sct. Storms 30% 80° 59°

Tuesday

59° / 39°
Storms
Storms 70% 59° 39°

Wednesday

65° / 45°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 65° 45°

Thursday

64° / 44°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 64° 44°

Friday

69° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 69° 53°

Saturday

75° / 58°
Strong Storms
Strong Storms 40% 75° 58°

Sunday

73° / 55°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 73° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
79°

78°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
78°

78°

3 PM
Cloudy
16%
78°

75°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
74°

74°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
74°

73°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
73°

70°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
70°

69°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
69°

67°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
67°

66°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
66°

64°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
91%
64°

63°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
96%
63°

62°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
84%
62°

62°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
73%
62°

60°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
69%
60°

60°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
60°

59°

6 AM
Showers
59%
59°

59°

7 AM
Rain
71%
59°

58°

8 AM
Rain
75%
58°

57°

9 AM
Rain
75%
57°

58°

10 AM
Rain
73%
58°

57°

11 AM
Rain
68%
57°

57°

12 PM
Rain
66%
57°

