Severe weather in the Ozarks to begin in the late afternoon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- KOLR10 Chief Meteorologist Jamie Warriner shared Monday afternoon that the first batch of severe weather will hit the Ozarks around 4 p.m.

Jamie says the model guidance has been suggesting a few strong to severe storms this afternoon between I-44 and Hwy. 60, generally near and east of Springfield later today. Jamie says this system is on the northeast edge of a more capped air mass to the south.

His post says this activity also coincides with high levels of instability just ahead of a cold front and a surge of higher dewpoint air moving in from the south.

Jamie says large hail and locally damaging winds are possible with these early storms.

