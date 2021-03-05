Severe Weather Awareness Week Day 5: Flooding Safety

After a gorgeous Thursday, today isn't looking so nice as our next storm system tracks toward the Ozarks. This area of low pressure just skirts by us with the bulk of the moisture south of the viewing area. Shower chances arrive with this disturbance by early this AM and with the clouds as well as moisture, we will be much cooler. Temps only look to rise into the upper 40s and lower 50s to end the workweek with scattered showers around into the early evening. Better chances for rain will be southwest of the metro with our northern neighborhoods not seeing as much. Sunshiny skies and milder air take back over for the first weekend of the month as high pressure builds back in. Afternoon readings will be rising back toward 60° on Saturday with even milder conditions in store on Sunday. As a trough digs in out west, southwesterly flow takes over aloft closer to home. With us sitting on the eastern side of that trough, warmer and more humid weather is on tap across the viewing area. This pattern also leads to more unsettled weather by late Tuesday into Wednesday as we tap into more of that Gulf moisture. A storm system looks to move our way by this timeframe and as it interacts with the Gulf moisture and milder temps, storms will be possible. Ahead of this front, highs look to really surge upward. Expect a muggy few days for this time of year with the 60s and 70s expected throughout the region. The best chances for showers and storms look to arrive later Wednesday into Thursday. We'll be watching closely and monitoring any potential for strong to severe storms too. The ingredients are on the table for Wednesday and Thursday so make sure you stay tuned for the latest forecast.

Have a great day!