Severe Weather Awareness Week Day 3: Lightning Safety

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Weather App

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – It is Severe Weather Awareness Week here in Missouri. Each day will focus on a different topic to help you prepare for the upcoming season.

Day 3’s topic is lightning. Do you know what to do or how to prepare?

Here are a few tips.

When thunder roars, go indoors

  • There is no safe place outside when thunderstorms are in the area
  • When you are inside, stay away from windows and doors

What should you do if you or someone around you is struck by lightning?

  • Call 911
  • Start CPR

Some common misconceptions

We quizzed a few people in the newsroom, as well as Toy & Joy, about common myths that are associated with lightning.

Follow these tips and guidelines to help you stay safe and stay ahead of the storm.

Download the KOLR10 Weather App in the Apple Store

Download the KOLR10 Weather App on Google Play

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Sunny

Springfield Mo

67°F Sunny Feels like 67°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 35F. Winds light and variable. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F A mostly clear sky. Low 35F. Winds light and variable. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
Wind
4 mph WSW
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 35F. Winds light and variable.
35°F Clear skies. Low 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph WSW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

68°F Sunny Feels like 68°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph WSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

67°F Sunny Feels like 67°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Clear. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

67° / 35°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 67° 35°

Thursday

69° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 69° 45°

Friday

50° / 32°
Showers
Showers 40% 50° 32°

Saturday

59° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 59° 35°

Sunday

61° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 61° 41°

Monday

66° / 46°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 66° 46°

Tuesday

66° / 54°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 8% 66° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

6 PM
Sunny
1%
62°

56°

7 PM
Clear
1%
56°

52°

8 PM
Clear
1%
52°

48°

9 PM
Clear
1%
48°

46°

10 PM
Clear
1%
46°

45°

11 PM
Clear
1%
45°

44°

12 AM
Clear
2%
44°

42°

1 AM
Clear
4%
42°

41°

2 AM
Clear
4%
41°

40°

3 AM
Clear
4%
40°

39°

4 AM
Clear
5%
39°

38°

5 AM
Clear
5%
38°

38°

6 AM
Clear
5%
38°

38°

7 AM
Sunny
5%
38°

43°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
43°

49°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
49°

55°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

59°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
59°

62°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

64°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

65°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

65°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

65°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
65°

63°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
63°
Weather App Team 300x250

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now
Downstream 300x100