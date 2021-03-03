Severe Weather Awareness Week Day 3: Lightning Safety

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – It is Severe Weather Awareness Week here in Missouri. Each day will focus on a different topic to help you prepare for the upcoming season.

Day 3’s topic is lightning. Do you know what to do or how to prepare?

Here are a few tips.

When thunder roars, go indoors

There is no safe place outside when thunderstorms are in the area

When you are inside, stay away from windows and doors

What should you do if you or someone around you is struck by lightning?

Call 911

Start CPR

Some common misconceptions

We quizzed a few people in the newsroom, as well as Toy & Joy, about common myths that are associated with lightning.

Follow these tips and guidelines to help you stay safe and stay ahead of the storm.

