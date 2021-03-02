Severe Weather Awareness Week Day 2: Tornado Safety

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – It is Severe Weather Awareness Week here in Missouri. Each day will focus on a different topic to help you prepare for the upcoming season.
Day 2’s topic is tornado. Do you know what to do or how to prepare?
Here are a few tips.
WATCH VS WARNING
- Know the difference between a watch and a warning
- Watch: conditions are favorable and you should be weather aware, have a way to receive warnings, download the KOLR10 weather app and turn on the notifications on
- Warning: time to take action and get in your safe place; go the lowest level of the building you are in, to the most interior room away from exterior walls and windows, you want to put as many walls between you and the outside
What to do BEFORE a tornado warning
- Know where your tornado shelter is no matter where you are: at home, at work, at the supermarket
What to do DURING a tornado warning
- In a house: go to the lowest level in the most interior room
- Outside: find the nearest sturdy building
- In a vehicle: pull over, find the closest shelter
What to do AFTER a tornado warning
- Stay informed of the ongoing weather situation, contact your family and loved ones
- Be careful assessing the damage
- Do not go out and drive around
Follow these tips and guidelines to help you stay safe and stay ahead of the storm.
