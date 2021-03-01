Severe Weather Awareness Week Day 1: Ways to Prepare

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – It is Severe Weather Awareness Week here in Missouri. Each day will focus on a different topic to help you prepare for the upcoming season.

Day 1’s topic is ways to prepare. Do you know what to do or how to prepare?

Here are a few tips.

Ways to receive warnings

Have a way to receive alerts in any situation or location

Download the KOLR10 weather app and turn on the notifications on

Have a weather radio

Listen for the outdoor sirens

A Plan of Action

Have a plan of action for all places. Do you know where to go when you are at your job or at the supermarket? It is good to be aware of those on any given day.

Know where a safe place is Go the lowest level of the building you are in, to the most interior room away from exterior walls and windows, you want to put as many walls between you and the outside



Storing Documents

Store important documents in a waterproof, fireproof safe or box

These documents include birth certificates, social security cards, passports, and other documents you may need

Have a Safety Kit

What should your kit include? Water Canned food or non-perishable food A weather radio A phone charger Batteries A flashlight A whistle A rain jacket Extra masks A first-aid kit



Follow these tips and guidelines to help you stay safe and stay ahead of the storm.

