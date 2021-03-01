Surviving severe weather in the Ozarks starts well before storms even roll in. Be prepared. Use these links, provided by our team of meteorologists, to stay on top of things.

Severe Weather Awareness Week Day 1: Ways to Prepare

Weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – It is Severe Weather Awareness Week here in Missouri. Each day will focus on a different topic to help you prepare for the upcoming season.

Day 1’s topic is ways to prepare. Do you know what to do or how to prepare?

Here are a few tips.

Ways to receive warnings

  • Have a way to receive alerts in any situation or location
  • Download the KOLR10 weather app and turn on the notifications on
  • Have a weather radio
  • Listen for the outdoor sirens

A Plan of Action

  • Have a plan of action for all places. Do you know where to go when you are at your job or at the supermarket? It is good to be aware of those on any given day.
  • Know where a safe place is
    • Go the lowest level of the building you are in, to the most interior room away from exterior walls and windows, you want to put as many walls between you and the outside

Storing Documents

  • Store important documents in a waterproof, fireproof safe or box
  • These documents include birth certificates, social security cards, passports, and other documents you may need

Have a Safety Kit

  • What should your kit include?
    • Water
    • Canned food or non-perishable food
    • A weather radio
    • A phone charger
    • Batteries
    • A flashlight
    • A whistle
    • A rain jacket
    • Extra masks
    • A first-aid kit

Follow these tips and guidelines to help you stay safe and stay ahead of the storm.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

